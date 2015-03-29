Warriors nail down top seed with record 60th win

MILWAUKEE -- The march continues for the Golden State Warriors, who checked another goal off their list Saturday night with a 108-95 victory over the Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The win was big on two counts: It clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and boosted the Warriors’ season record to 60-13, setting a record for the franchise, a charter member of the NBA but one that has struggled for much of the last two decades.

“I’ve been an NBA fan my whole life,” Warriors first-year coach Steve Kerr said. “Fortunately when I got the job, the team was a lot more talented than they’ve been most of their history. So it’s exciting to be part of the franchise and a part of a team that is trying to make its own mark in the franchise’s history.”

Guard Steph Curry set the tone for Golden State, knocking down six 3-pointers to finish with 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field while backcourt mate Klay Thompson added 21 with three from beyond the arc.

”It’s a big accomplishment,“ Curry said. ”It’s a testament to how focused we’ve been over the course of the season and as of late. When we’ve had a big lead in the standings, but we’ve kept the bigger goal in mind and that’s kept us focused and kept us committed to what we’re doing on the floor.

“Putting together this streak of wins at the end of the season, you just want to execute your best going into the playoffs and I think we’re doing that.”

To be fair, the Warriors weren’t exactly dominant out of the gate against the Bucks, who were looking to win three in a row and lock down the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed.

Milwaukee was just 5 of 21 from the field in the first quarter but made 13 of 14 free throws, forced seven Golden State turnovers and trailed 24-23 after the first quarter.

The Bucks forced eight more turnovers in the second quarter but couldn’t convert -- Milwaukee was 7 of 24 in the quarter -- and let the Warriors stretch their lead to 10 at the break.

“There were times I think maybe we were trying to put on a show,” Kerr said. “Trying too hard to make spectacular plays.”

Curry found himself in foul trouble and on the bench early in the second half, but Thompson picked up where Curry left off and scored 17 of his 21 points in the third quarter to put the Warriors up by as many as 19 before Milwaukee made one last surge.

“I didn’t want to take him out when he had three,” Kerr said. “I just figured let’s just play him and can change up our rotation a little bit if he gets his fourth. That’s the benefit of having another great shooter with Klay. He can carry our offense was Stef is out.”

Milwaukee forward John Henson made it an 11-point game on an alley-oop from shooting guard O.J. Mayo with 8:06 left, but Curry hit 3-pointers on two of Golden State’s next three possessions and scored 11 in the fourth quarter.

”He’s an MVP candidate,“ Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”He’s having a heck of a season. Those are the shots he can make. Anything behind that line those are good shots for him.

“We couldn’t get him to go to the basket enough. He was in his comfort level. Any time he can make you go east to west, he has you on a yo-yo. It is pretty much going to be a made 3.”

Shooting guard Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 14 points but made just 5 of 14 shots from the field as the Bucks shot 37.9 percent. Guard Jared Dudley had 13 points off the bench and center Zaza Pachulia and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 12 each.

NOTES: Golden State coach Steve Kerr rested F Draymond Green on Saturday night. “He was a little banged up,” Kerr said. Green hadn’t missed a game since the 2012-13 season. ... David Lee started in place of Green. ... Golden State also went without F Andre Iguodala (rest). ... Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 17.6 points on 54.1 percent shooting in his last seven games. ... Milwaukee came into the game with a three-game lead over Miami for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.