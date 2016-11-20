Warriors extend winning streak with win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- There would be no snarky t-shirts adorning the Milwaukee Bucks' owners this time; no confetti falling from the ceiling and no delirious celebration like a year ago when the Bucks snapped the Golden State Warriors' NBA-record 24-game winning streak to open the season.

No, this time, despite getting every possible opportunity down the stretch to steal this one from the Warriors, the Bucks couldn't cash in down the stretch and dropped a 124-122 decision to the Warriors, who extended their winning streak to seven games.

"We've played in some tight games but not down to the wire like this," said Kevin Durant, who led all scorers with 33 points. "It was a good test for us in the second night of a back-to-back to see how we'd respond coming to a building with a lot of energy facing a young team that was ready for us."

Down 14 early in the final quarter, Milwaukee stormed its way back and made it a 122-120 game when Jabari Parker converted a three-point play with 2:33 remaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo forced a turnover on the other end but missed on a driving floater and Mirza Teletovic came up short on an open 3-pointer giving Golden State the ball back with 93 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo came up big again, blocking Draymond Green at the rim but after using a time out to draw up a play, Antetokounmpo missed a 12-footer.

"The guys fought for 48 minutes," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "When you're playing against a team like the Warriors, you want to have an opportunity. Defensively, we got the stops. Offensively, we just couldn't the ball to go in. We had some great looks there. Giannis' layup just rimmed out, Mirza was wide open for a 3."

Klay Thompson added 29 points on 9 of 17 shooting. He and Durant combined to go 19-for-34 from the field with 10 3-pointers as the Warriors connected at a 44.2 percent clip and made 14 of 38 3-point attempts.

Golden State also got 20 from Steph Curry and 10 each from Green and Andre Iguodala.

"Any win on the road is a good win," Kerr said. "Any win period is a good win, but especially on a back-to-back on a night when we didn't quite have it. Our opponent played an exceptional game. I thought Milwaukee was fantastic. We were able to pull it out. We got some stops down the stretch and some rebounds. We did what we needed to do."

The Bucks shot 52.3 percent for the game and were 10-for-20 from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo led the team with 30 points and Parker added 28.

"We went back to the basics," said Teletovic, who spent the first three quarters watching from the sidelines but played the entire fourth as Milwaukee mounted its comeback. "We started driving the ball, kicking it back out, playing defense. Talking and helping each other on defense. It's easier to play that way and when we play the right way, we can beat anybody.

Milwaukee closed the first quarter on a 21-5 run to take a 37-28 lead but Durant hit four 3-pointers -- on four attempts -- in the second as the Warriors outscored the Bucks, 41-29, and led, 69-66, at intermission, despite 60 percent shooting from the Bucks.

"That's the game of basketball," Kidd said. "When you play against elite teams, you just want an opportunity. We had our opportunities tonight. They just didn't fall for us."

NOTES: Milwaukee assigned G Rashad Vaughn to Westchester of the D-League Saturday. The Bucks' first-round selection in the 2015 draft, Vaughn appeared in nine games this season and averaged 6.0 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. ... Warriors C Zaza Pachulia spent three seasons in two separate stints for the Bucks and averaged 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 73 games with Milwaukee in 2014-15. ... Golden State F Kevin Durant began the night leading his team and was sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 27.5 points per game. His 57.1 percent shooting average is eighth in the NBA this season. ... The Bucks handed Golden State the first of their nine losses last season, snapping their record 24-game winning streak to open the season with a 108-95 victory on Dec. 12. ... The Warriors have won six of their last seven meetings with Milwaukee.