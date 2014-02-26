Preview: Warriors at Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are winners of four straight and seem to have a knack for long road trips through the Eastern Conference. The Warriors will continue their latest trek through the East with a visit to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Golden State came together on a long trip last season and nearly set an NBA record with a 7-0 trip earlier this season before running out of gas on the final stop at Brooklyn.

The Warriors need all the wins they can get while fending off Dallas and Phoenix at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff bracket and keeping their eyes on Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of them in the standings. The Bulls and the Indiana Pacers will serve as the only two winning teams Golden State will meet on its six-game trip, which began with a 104-96 triumph over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Chicago is returning home for the second night of a back-to-back after outlasting the Atlanta Hawks 107-103 on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (35-22): Veteran big man Jermaine O’Neal is turning back the clock with his most recent performances and posted back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Brooklyn and Detroit while filling in for injured starters Andrew Bogut and David Lee. Bogut returned to the lineup on Monday and Lee (illness) could rejoin the team following a two-game absence on Wednesday, but O’Neal will remain a strong part of the rotation and a veteran leader on the young team. “These are the ones I prefer for us to win now,” O’Neal told reporters after a tough 104-96 triumph over the Pistons. “It teaches us how to win when it’s not going well for us, when we’re not making all the 3s and the flashy plays.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (30-26): Chicago is not much for flashy plays but will be up for a battle with O’Neal, Bogut and Lee underneath if it can lock up the perimeter defensively. The Bulls failed to do that in Golden State on Feb. 6, when they allowed Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to combine for 56 points and go 7-of-12 from beyond the arc in a 102-87 setback. Chicago went on a five-game winning streak following that loss and has taken six of its last seven overall while allowing an average of 89.1 points

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls G Jimmy Butler (ribs) missed the last two games and remains day-to-day.

2. Curry is struggling to 7-of-23 from 3-point range in his last three road games.

3. Chicago C Joakim Noah has posted three straight double-doubles and is averaging 18 points and 12.7 rebounds in that span.

PREDICTION: Warriors 96, Bulls 93