Preview: Warriors at Bulls

The Golden State Warriors did not get off to a great start on their road trip but certainly seem to be at the top of their game now. The Warriors will try to make it two straight wins over Eastern Conference contenders when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Golden State was disappointed with its performance in a loss at Detroit to begin the trip on Saturday, during which it shot a season-low 36 percent from the field. The Warriors picked things up on the offensive end and made a statement with a 132-98 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Finals rematch on Monday. The Bulls are adjusting to life without Joakim Noah (shoulder), and Pau Gasol tried to pick up the slack in the middle all by himself with 31 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 111-101 win at Detroit on Monday. Chicago shot 52.4 percent from the floor against that same Pistons defense that proved to be so much trouble for Golden State on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (38-4): Golden State carried a 70-44 lead into the half at Cleveland and kept pulling away in the third quarter as Stephen Curry led the way with 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting. That’s who we know we can be,” Warriors interim head coach Luke Walton told reporters. “As a coaching staff, we are always trying to get our players to play at that level, and they were absolutely phenomenal. … We can’t really ask to play much better than that.” The Warriors will have to keep up that level of play as they close out the three-game trip against Chicago and head home to host Indiana, San Antonio and Dallas.

ABOUT THE BULLS (24-16): Noah had been demoted to a reserve role and fought through various injuries before having his season likely come to an end over the weekend, but the players are still missing him as a leader. “We need him for sure, but we’re professionals,” guard Derrick Rose told reporters. “We know that once someone goes out, someone else has to step in and do their job. And we believe in everybody on this team, and we’re going to see how far this can go.” Rose is one of those players that needs to step up, and his 20 points on Monday marked the second time this month that he reached that plateau.

1. Curry is 22-of-43 from 3-point range in the last three games and drained at least four 3-pointers in each of the last nine contests.

2. Bulls G Jimmy Butler joined Curry and fellow Warriors Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes and Klay Thompson as finalists for Team USA.

3. Golden State earned a 106-94 home win over Chicago on Nov. 20 and has taken two of the last three in the series.

PREDICTION: Warriors 111, Bulls 100