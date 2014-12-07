Green’s big night helps Warriors win 12th straight

CHICAGO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green smiled and shook his head when he learned that he had attempted the same number of 3-pointers as sharpshooting teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson -- combined.

“Whew,” said Green, who fired 13 shots from beyond the arc. “I might lose my job doing that too often.”

As long as Green keeps making his shots, he should be just fine.

Green hit seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 31 points to lift the Warriors to a 112-102 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The Warriors (17-2) set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory, snapping the previous record of 11 that had stood since 1972.

“I love this team,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They really compete.”

Bulls forward Pau Gasol had 22 points and 20 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double, which marked his best stretch since 2012. Forward Jimmy Butler scored 24 points to lead the Bulls (12-8). Center Joakim Noah added 16 points and five rebounds.

Thompson scored 24 points and had five assists for Golden State, and Curry had 19 points and seven assists.

Gasol said too many mental errors cost the Bulls, who committed a season-high 22 turnovers. The Warriors sprinted to a 28-13 edge in fast-break points thanks in part to 14 steals, including four from Green.

“They’re a tough team to match up against,” Gasol said. “You have to be really on point against this team, and mistakes have to be minimized, and tonight they weren‘t. We gave them too many opportunities. We turned the ball over way too much. Those mistakes, you pay the price.”

Golden State improved to 10-1 on the road and snapped a five-game losing streak at the United Center that dated to 2008. Chicago fell to 2-5 on its home court this season.

The Bulls fell behind by 14 points early in the third quarter before going on a 17-2 run to regain the lead. Bulls guard Derrick Rose lofted a pass to Gasol for a lay-in that made it 68-67 with 6:40 remaining in the quarter, but Golden State answered 13 seconds later with a layup by Green to set up a back-and-forth second half.

The Warriors pulled away with a 9-0 run keyed by 3-pointers from Thompson and Green midway through the fourth quarter.

“We couldn’t close it,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. “You have to play for 48 minutes. There is a lot of work we have to do. We have to get everyone on the same page. We have to build those habits in practice and carry them into the game.”

Golden State built a 61-49 halftime lead after closing the second quarter on a 32-14 run. The Bulls endured a 3:34 scoring drought before Gasol found Noah in the paint for a two-handed dunk that delighted a sellout crowd of 22,353.

The Warriors missed their first seven shots from the field and did not score until the game’s fourth minute, when Green hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Green’s basket initiated a 15-4 run for the Warriors, who led 28-22 at the end of the first quarter.

“We’ve got to make a conscious effort on defending better,” Gasol said. “It’s been too up and down, and teams have gotten their way too easily against us. That has to change.”

Green said the Warriors had come a long way since the years when they were known as a losing franchise.

“It’s a great feeling, but we feel like we have a lot left in the tank,” Green said. “We feel like we have huge room for improvement. We’ve just got to continue to get better, and who knows what may happen?”

NOTES: Bulls F Taj Gibson returned to the court after missing six games because of an injured left ankle. ... Warriors F David Lee did not make the trip to Chicago because of a strained left hamstring, but he is expected to rejoin the team next week. ... Bulls F Doug McDermott missed his third consecutive game because of a right knee injury. “It flared up a little bit,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. ... The Warriors have used the same starting lineup in 18 of 19 games this season: G Stephen Curry, G Klay Thompson, F Harrison Barnes, F Draymond Green and C Andrew Bogut. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr won three championships as a player with the Bulls. He said former coach Phil Jackson used to assign books for each player to read. Kerr’s favorite? “All the Pretty Horses” by Cormac McCarthy.