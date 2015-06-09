Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers

League MVP Stephen Curry attempts to rebound from a horrific performance when the Golden State Warriors visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Curry was a dismal 5-of-23 shooting in Game 2 while Cleveland received 39 points from LeBron James to post a 95-93 overtime victory to even the series at 1-1.

Curry was only 2-of-15 from 3-point range as he struggled with his shot and with the hounding defense provided by Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova. “I don’t expect to shoot like this,” Curry said at his postgame press conference. “I’ve got to play better, find better shots and be more in a rhythm throughout the course of the game for us to really assert ourselves as a team.” Cleveland blew an 11-point lead with just over three minutes left in regulation before resurfacing in the overtime as it survived the loss of point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) for the rest of the series. “All that writing off and underdog title and little chances, that’s a good thing,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said in his press conference. “This team has nothing on their mind but trying to win the championship.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Curry is just 4-of-21 from 3-point range over the first two games of the series and has looked nothing like the player who tormented the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals. “It happens to everybody, whether you’re the MVP or a role player,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said at a press conference. “Sometimes the shots don’t go in, sometimes things don’t go your way. Steph will bounce back. He’s a great player.” Shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 34 points in Game 2 -- he’s averaging 27.5 in the series -- while forward Draymond Green has been subpar by averaging 11 points on 6-of-20 shooting.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: James had 16 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 2 to go with second straight high-scoring output -- he’s averaging 41.5 points, 12 rebounds and 8.5 assists -- but the defensive star was Dellavedova, who was in the starting lineup only because of Irving’s injury. “Obviously, he’s a guy that’s been counted out his whole life,” James told reporters of a player who went undrafted two years ago before catching on with Cleveland. “Probably people have been telling him he’s too small, he’s not fast enough, can’t shoot it enough, can’t handle it enough and he’s beat the odds so many times.” The Cavaliers could use some scoring help from slumping shooting guards J.R. Smith (8-of-26) and Iman Shumpert (4-of-17), who are shooting a combined 27.9 percent from the field.

1. Cavaliers C Timofey Mozgov had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Game 2 and is averaging 16.5 points and nine boards in the series.

2. Golden State is shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range through two games.

3. Cleveland PF Tristan Thompson is 1-of-9 shooting but is averaging 14.5 rebounds.

