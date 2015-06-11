Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are controlling the pace and flow of the NBA Finals and look to take another step toward winning the best-of-seven series when they host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Cleveland again frustrated the speedy Warriors while posting a 96-91 in Game 3 on Tuesday and can take a dominating 3-1 series lead with another strong effort in Game 4.

The Cavaliers have slowed the games to a tempo that has knocked high-scoring Golden State out of sync while LeBron James has been dynamic by averaging 41 points, 12 rebounds and 8.3 assists over the first three games. “Every time the media or anyone thinks that he can’t accomplish something or do something remarkable, he always answers the call,” forward Tristan Thompson told reporters. “He’s playing great basketball for us, and we’re just getting on his shoulders and just riding him the through the game.” League MVP Stephen Curry is averaging 24 points in the series for the Warriors but was nonexistent for most of the first 30 minutes in Game 3 before a strong final quarter in which he made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. “Whether I‘m making shots or not, I’ve got to stay -- I’ll use the word vibrant -- just kind of having fun out there,” Curry said at a press conference. “Because the team definitely feeds off of my energy and the joy for the game.”

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Golden State looks nothing like the squad that recorded 67 regular-season victories and forward Draymond Green criticized his team’s effort and competitiveness on Wednesday’s off-day. “They’re playing like a team that’s desperate and needs something,” Green told reporters of the Cavaliers. “We’re playing like a team that’s not desperate and got something. ... This isn’t the time to be quiet. Everybody should speak up. You be quiet now, you’ll be home in a couple of days.” Perhaps the biggest positive the Warriors could point to in Game 3 was the play of reserve forward David Lee, who came off the bench to score 11 points in 13 minutes in his first action of the series.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Cleveland is already without point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) and power forward Kevin Love (shoulder) and sidestepped more misfortune when guards Iman Shumpert (shoulder) and Matthew Dellavedova (severe dehydration) had issues in Game 3. Shumpert collided with the screening Green and injured his left shoulder -- an MRI exam performed Wednesday displayed the injury was only a bruise -- while Dellavedova cramped up so badly after Tuesday’s 20-point performance that he was taken to a hospital via ambulance and spent the night receiving IV treatments. “I felt like I pushed the limit a few times,” Dellavedova told reporters Wednesday after returning to the team. “That’s the most tired I’ve been. I‘m feeling good now, though.”

1. Golden State F Harrison Barnes missed all eight of his shots in a scoreless Game 3 effort.

2. James has attempted a whopping 107 shots -- making 40.2 percent -- over the first three games.

3. Warriors SG Klay Thompson had just 14 points in Game 3 after averaging 27.5 points over the first two games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 94, Cavaliers 90