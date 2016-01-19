Warriors 132, Cavaliers 98

CLEVELAND -- Stephen Curry returned to Cleveland hoping to smell champagne. Given his performance, the Golden State Warriors may have opened a few more bottles late Monday night.

Curry scored 35 points in just three quarters and the Warriors pounded the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-98 in their NBA Finals rematch. The Cavs narrowly avoided their worst home loss in franchise history. The Warriors swept the season series and have won the last five games between these teams dating back to the Finals, including the game-clinching Game 6 that ended with a celebration in the visitors’ locker room.

The Cavs suffered just their second home loss this season, but they were never really in it. They trailed by 26 at the half and fell behind by 43 in the second half -- their largest deficit of the season. The 43-point deficit also marks the largest in LeBron James’ career in his 1,127th game.

The Cavs barely avoided matching their worst home loss in franchise history -- a 114-75 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 20, 2012.

James scored 16 points and guard J.R. Smith had 14 for the Cavs, who fell to 0-3 this season against the West’s elite -- the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love shot a combined 4-of-16 and totaled 11 points. Love went scoreless in the first half and his only basket was a 3-pointer in the third quarter. All of the stars were out of the game by the start of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors entered having dropped two of their last three games, including an 18-point loss at the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. That loss seemed to reawaken the giants, who stormed to a 24-0 start this season.

The Warriors shot 54 percent and made 19 3-pointers, delivering yet another staggering statement to the rest of the league of how mighty and powerful they can be when fully engaged.

Forward Draymond Green flirted with what would’ve been his ninth triple-double before finishing with 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in three quarters, while guard Klay Thompson had 15 points for the Warriors (38-4).

Frustrations set in for the Cavs in the second half. J.R. Smith was assessed a flagrant-2 and ejected for running through Harrison Barnes’ screen early in the third quarter and James was whistled for a technical for pushing Festus Ezeli.

NOTES: G Stephen Curry told Bay Area News Group he hoped the visiting locker room still smelled like champagne following the Warriors’ championship celebration at Quicken Loans Arena last June. Golden State interim coach Luke Walton didn’t see anything wrong with that. “It’s an honest statement. It was one of the greatest moments we’ve ever had in our lives,” Walton said. “They shouldn’t be shy or ashamed about how much they enjoyed winning.” ... The Cavs and Warriors comprise eight of the 30 finalists for the U.S. Olympic men’s team. Cleveland F LeBron James said he is undecided whether he will play this summer in Rio. ... G Mo Williams returned to the Cavs on Monday following the death of his uncle. He hadn’t played since Jan. 2. ... Cleveland G Matthew Dellavedova had no comment on a recent Los Angeles Times poll that named him the league’s dirtiest player.