Warriors go small, even Finals

CLEVELAND -- The Golden State Warriors knew they had to get faster, space the floor a little better and play a little harder if they were going to remain competitive in the NBA Finals. So coach Steve Kerr made the most logical decision of all.

He started his best player.

Kerr shuffled his starting lineup for Thursday’s Game 4, inserting swingman Andre Iguodala for the first time this season and removing center Andrew Bogut.

Iguodala responded with 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-82 to tie the series at two games apiece. It was the most lopsided game in an otherwise tightly contested series.

“He looks great out there,” Kerr said of Iguodala. “He’s been our best player through four games.”

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James ended his night with 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists despite sustaining a gash to the head.

Kerr denied making any lineup changes when asked directly about it twice before Thursday’s game. He acknowledged afterward he was lying both times.

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers

The Warriors’ small lineup spread the floor, created mismatches and sent the Cavs scurrying to cover all of the shooters. Golden State point guard Stephen Curry scored 22 points and passed for six assists after two sub-par games, and Draymond Green had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists after shifting to center in the new-look lineup.

The Warriors didn’t exactly double team James, but they used a second defender to pay more attention to him after playing him straight up for most of the first three games. Center Timofey Mozgov scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but struggled defensively with the Warriors’ perimeter-oriented attack.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to want Mozgov to beat you,” Green said. “You’re going to take the chance on Mozgov beating you before you take the chance on LeBron beating you.”

Warriors forward Harrison Barnes scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds after going scoreless and missing all eight of his shots in Game 3.

Play was halted temporarily after James crashed into the row of cameras across the baseline in the second quarter, cutting open his head with 4:43 left. James was fouled by Bogut, lost his balance and went tumbling head first. He smashed into a television camera and immediately grabbed his head while he writhed around in front of the Cavs’ owners.

The training staff covered his head with a towel to stop the bleeding, and James didn’t have to leave the game. He received stitches after the game.

“I was just trying to regain my composure,” James said. “It was hurting, and I was hoping it wasn’t bleeding. Obviously, the camera cut me pretty bad. Our medical staff did a great job of stopping the bleeding.”

He could wake up with a headache Friday, and it won’t all be from the collision.

James shot 7-for-22 from the floor and again received little help. Guard J.R. Smith missed all eight of his 3-point attempts and is now shooting 29.8 percent (14-for-47) for the series, including 25 percent (7-for-28) on 3-pointers.

Guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the stars of Cleveland’s postseason run, needed a leg massage in the second half Thursday after he was hospitalized for dehydration following Game 3. Dellavedova had 10 points and four assists while shooting 3-for-14.

“Defensively, we were pretty good,” James said. “Offensively, we were terrible. There’s no way we can go 4-for-27 at the 3-point line and expect to win. Our offense hurt us just as bad as anything.”

The shortened rotation also might be catching up with the Cavaliers.

Smith was the only bench player to score until the final 1:12, when the outcome was decided and Cleveland coach David Blatt pulled his starters.

“Tonight was the third game in five days, including the trip back from the West Coast,” Blatt said. “It seemed to have an impact on us.”

The Warriors opened a 15-point lead, their largest of the series, in the first half, and they led by 12 at the break. A 3-pointer from Iguodala early in the third extended the lead to 57-42, but the Cavs spent the next six minutes chopping away at the deficit.

They outscored the Warriors 12-2 at one point and pulled within 65-62 on a lob from Dellavedova to James. However, Barnes countered with an immediate 3-pointer, and when James again pulled the Cavs within 73-70 near the end of the third, Curry countered with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Warriors pulled away throughout the fourth, in part because the Cavs shot 2-for-18 in the quarter.

“We’re in a three-game series for the NBA Finals,” Blatt said. “Six months ago, I would have bought that.”

NOTES: Warriors C Andrew Bogut came off the bench twice during the regular season. Prior to that, Bogut hadn’t come off the bench in six years. He played just three scoreless minutes as a sub Thursday. ... Each member of the Warriors’ starting lineup made a 3-pointer during the first half. ... Cavs G Matthew Dellavedova passed on his ritual of at least one cup of coffee after he was hospitalized with dehydration following Game 3. ... Dellavedova played rugby in Australia, a sport that doesn’t interest teammate LeBron James at all. “I have no plans on doing it,” he said. “Zero.”