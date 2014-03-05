Preview: Warriors at Celtics

There won’t be much time for the Golden State Warriors to celebrate their dramatic victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night — not with a winning road trip at stake. The Warriors look to end their six-game Eastern Conference trek in style as they tangle with the Boston Celtics. Klay Thompson hit the game-winning shot with six-tenths of a second left as Golden State prevailed 98-96 in Indiana, handing the Pacers just their fourth home loss of the season.

Things should be considerably easier Wednesday night as the Warriors face a Celtics team coming off a narrow loss to Indiana on Saturday night. All five starters finished in double figures for the Celtics, but they allowed the Pacers to shoot a blistering 50.6 percent from the field as they dropped 20 games below the .500 mark for the season. It’s the second meeting between the teams this season, with the Warriors earning a 99-97 home triumph Jan. 10.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSBA (Golden State), CSNE (Boston)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (37-24): Golden State ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, thanks to a surprisingly effective tandem up the middle. Andrew Bogut has returned from two serious injuries to provide a solid starting contribution for the Warriors, while aging big man Jermaine O‘Neal has risen from obscurity to give Golden State a quality rebounding option off the bench. It doesn’t hurt, either, that star point guard Stephen Curry is an above-average rebounder for his position; he had a team-high eight boards in the win over Indiana.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (20-40): With Boston charging hard toward a plum spot in the NBA draft lottery, morale in the Celtics’ locker room has wavered at times. But Danny Ainge, Boston’s president of basketball operations, isn’t overly concerned — suggesting the team’s veterans have helped keep things professional. “No question these guys are showing leadership,” Ainge told the Boston Herald. “It’s easy when things are going your way ... though things haven’t gone as perfectly as they would have liked, they’re still out there trying to compete hard and work.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split the last four meetings, with the home side prevailing three times.

2. Boston held Curry to 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting over 40 minutes in their last encounter.

3. Golden State is 5-5 on the tail end of a back-to-back, while the Celtics are 2-2 when playing on more than two days’ rest.

PREDICTION: Warriors 107, Celtics 96