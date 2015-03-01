Preview: Warriors at Celtics

The Golden State Warriors continue to thrive on the road and they play their ninth away game in a stretch in which 10 of 11 contests are on enemy soil when they face the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Golden State is 6-3 during the span – counting a win over San Antonio in the lone home game – and the trip concludes with games against the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Boston recently revamped the roster and posted a 106-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Celtics recovered from a 16-point deficit to knock off Charlotte as newcomers Isaiah Thomas (28 points) and Jonas Jerebko (16 points, 10 rebounds) made their marks in the squad’s third consecutive victory. Coach Brad Stevens says the sample size isn’t large enough to determine whether the acquisitions of Thomas, Jerebko and Jae Crowder are a success but he does like the early returns. Golden State thrashed the Toronto Raptors 113-89 on Friday and the first-quarter defense was splendid as Toronto missed 18 of 19 first-quarter shots.

TV: 6 p.m. CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (45-11): Making the easy win over Toronto extra pleasing is that it came one night after an emotional 110-99 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It was very satisfying to come out and play the way we did on a back-to-back, coming off a national TV game against LeBron (James) and all that stuff,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “It was an important effort.” Stephen Curry made three 3-pointers against the Raptors and has made multiple 3-pointers in each of his last 14 games.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (23-33): Kelly Olynyk has missed 16 consecutive games with an ankle injury but practiced on Saturday and is close to making his return. “It’s feeling a little bit better each day but sometimes you have some setbacks,” Olynyk told reporters. “You go hard and the next day it’s sore and you’re a little less able to do stuff.” Stevens will decide whether or not to use Olynyk on Sunday if he shows up to the arena ready to make his return.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won the last three meetings, including a 114-111 victory on Jan. 25.

2. Golden State SG Klay Thompson had five 3-pointers against Toronto for his second time with five in a four-game span.

3. Thomas is averaging 22.3 points and six assists in four games with Boston.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Celtics 101