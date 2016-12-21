OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start with a Klay Thompson-led, second-quarter flurry Tuesday night, eventually rolling to a 104-74 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Stephen Curry had a game-high 25 points, Kevin Durant chipped in with 22 and Thompson totaled 17, helping the Warriors (23-4) record their seventh straight home win over Utah.

The 74 points allowed were the fewest of the season for the Warriors, who won by 30 or more points for the fifth time.

The Jazz, meanwhile, were held to a season-low point total. Utah hadn't previously lost a game by more than 14 points.

Neither team scored in the first 3:26, and Golden State led only 19-15 after one quarter.

But Durant opened the second period with a pair of jumpers to help open an 11-point advantage and Thompson hit six shots in seven attempts in the final 6:40 of the quarter as Golden State used a 36-point eruption to take a 55-33 halftime advantage.

The Jazz, who had won their previous three road games, were never appreciably closer in the second half.

Draymond Green finished with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Warriors, who were coming off a season-best, 45-point home win over Portland.

Golden State shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent (9-for-23) from 3-point range Tuesday.

Twelve of Curry's 25 points came via four 3-pointers.

Three reserves, led by Joe Johnson with 14 points, paced the Jazz, who took the blowout opportunity to rest its starters.

Utah already was playing without injured point guard George Hill and power forward Derrick Favors, who was given the night off.

Center Rudy Gobert played 31 minutes, the most among Jazz starters, and made the most of them, recording an 11-point, 16-rebound double-double.

The other four Utah starters combined for 14 points. That included Gordon Hayward, who missed eight of his 10 shots and finished with six points in 27 minutes.

Joe Ingles and Trey Lyles had 11 points apiece off the bench for Utah, which shot 35.5 percent from the field and was 9 for 30 on 3-pointers.

NOTES: The Jazz officially listed PF Derrick Favors' absence Tuesday night as due to "rehab protocol," which was a fancy way of saying "rest." ... Utah was playing the front end of a back-to-back, with a home game against Sacramento on deck Wednesday. ... Jazz coach Quin Snyder paid Warriors PF Draymond Green the ultimate compliment before the game, comparing him to Los Angeles Lakers great PG Magic Johnson. "He's got that kind of feel for the game and that much of a presence," Snyder gushed. ... The game pitted the league's highest scoring team (Warriors, 117.9 points per game) against the team that had given up the fewest points (Jazz, 94.6). ... The Warriors honored the 50th anniversary of C Nate Thurmond's 23-point, 37-rebound game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 20, 1966.