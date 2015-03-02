Curry scores 37 as Warriors rally past Celtics

BOSTON -- TD Garden was rocking.

The Boston Celtics, a team building for the future that suddenly started winning games, led the Golden State Warriors, the team with the best record in the NBA, by 26 points in the second quarter Sunday. The sellout crowd, ignoring the latest bad weather forecast, was going wild, enjoying every second of it.

However, there was a lot of basketball to be played, and both teams reverted to their more familiar forms.

“We had to make adjustments. We didn’t want to be down 26,” guard Stephen Curry said after his 37 points led the Warriors to a 106-101 victory. “This was the first game of the road trip where it didn’t seem like there was any legs or energy, and it seemed like it was sluggish there in the first quarter. We had to get mentally tough to make it an interesting game and close out the half.”

Down 56-30 almost halfway through the second quarter and trailing by 16 at the break, the Warriors (46-11) made some noise in the third but still trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter. A 19-8 run, coming as the Celtics sagged offensively and seemed tired, gave the Warriors their first lead since 4-3 with 3:27 left -- forward Draymond Green’s tip-in snapping a 94-94 tie.

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Celtics

Guards Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors’ Splash Brothers, combined for 57 points (on 45 shots, 18 from 3-point range) but it was driving layups by forward Harrison Barnes and guard Andre Iguodala that brought the visitors from a point down to a three-point lead with 26.2 seconds left. The baskets came after a long 3-pointer by rookie guard Marcus Smart that gave the Celtics their last lead, 99-98 with 1:43 remaining.

With Golden State ahead by three, Boston guard Avery Bradley badly missed a 3-pointer from the right corner, but Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas got the rebound and was fouled. He then scored on a drive with 11.8 seconds remaining, but Curry hit two free throws with 10.5 seconds left. Thomas got a good look at a trey but missed, and Curry hit two more free throws.

“I would say that everything we do better leads to progress tomorrow,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said after his team’s three-game winning streak ended. “I think obviously we’re all disappointed in the loss, but we did a lot of good things today.”

Curry made 14 of 22 attempts from the floor, five of eight from 3-point range, and had five assists and four rebounds. The closing free throws were his only ones of the game, and he heard some “M-V-P” chants in the sellout crowd.

Thompson shot 9-for-23 overall, just 2-for-10 from long distance, in his 20-point outing. Barnes finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Green had 14 points and 11 boards, and center Andrew Bogut grabbed 10 rebounds.

Thomas, recently acquired in a trade with the Suns, led the Celtics, again off the bench, with 20 points. However, he shot just 8-for-21 from the floor, 3-for-11 from 3-point range. The Warriors’ familiarity with Thomas from the Western Conference (Sacramento and Phoenix) appeared to be a factor.

“They adjusted and switched everything,” Thomas said. “They went small like we have the last few games, and they switched everything. We tried to figure it out in the flow and we couldn‘t.”

All five Celtics starters reached double figures. Center Tyler Zeller had 17 points and six rebounds, forward Brandon Bass finished with 15 points and 12 boards, and Smart and guard Evan Turner each scored 10.

Boston forward Jae Crowder came off the bench and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds. He made just four of 17 shots from the floor, including one of seven from behind the arc, and scored nine points. The 17 shots were also a career high.

“They’ve improved since the last time we played them (Jan. 25), and they played very well,” Thompson said of the Celtics. “I‘m just happy we grinded it out and can come out with a great record on this road trip. We’ve got a chance to make it even better.”

Golden State is 3-2 on a six-game trip that ended Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn.

The Celtics, who hit 14 treys in each of the three wins in their streak, were just 8-for-31 from long range Sunday. The loss leaves Boston one game out of the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Six teams are within 2 1/2 games of the final two playoff berths.

NOTES: Boston F Kelly Olynyk (ankle) returned to practice Saturday but missed his 17th straight game. The hope now is that he can return at Cleveland on Tuesday night. ... Warriors C Andrew Bogut, scheduled for a night off Sunday, played because of the one-game suspension of F Festus Ezeli, penalized for his altercation with Toronto F Tyler Hansbrough on Friday. ... F Jae Crowder, who came to Boston from Dallas and was supposed to be part of a losing and rebuilding situation, is among those who hasn’t read the script. “I‘m sorry,” he said after Friday night’s win. “I apologize to Danny (Ainge, the team president) right now, but I‘m a winner. You bring me here, I like to win games. I‘m a basketball player. I don’t know how to lay down and just lose. I don’t agree with that.”