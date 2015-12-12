Warriors survive Celtics, keep streak alive

BOSTON -- Draymond Green was asked after Friday night’s double-overtime win what he learned about his world champion Golden State Warriors.

“Everything we already knew,” the forward said after the Warriors pulled out a 124-119 victory over the Boston Celtics to go to 24-0 on the season. “This is a group that’s going to continue to fight no matter what.”

The Warriors, winning their 28th straight regular season game dating back to last season, trailed by five with 2:07 left in regulation, fought back to tie, survived a sloppy first overtime and then pulled it out.

“We continue to fight. We believe in ourselves. We believe in each other and we trust each other. So, nothing new. The same old same old, which has made us who we are.”

NBA scoring leader Stephen Curry hit two free throws with 13.4 seconds left in the second overtime and swingman Andre Iguodala added two foul shots with 5.4 seconds on the clock to put the game away, as the Warriors won without injured starters Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes.

Curry, the star guard who came in leading the NBA with a 32.2-point scoring average, finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists but made just 9 of 27 shots from the floor and was guilty of eight turnovers under the constant harassment of the Celtics. He logged 46:55.

“We appreciate (the streak) because we know that this hasn’t been done in history before, so every game we win from here on out is adding to that record,” Curry said, adding, “I think the beauty of our team is when we get out there, nobody’s thinking about if we lose, the streak’s over, or we’ve got to go out here and throw a huge home run play out in the first quarter to win the game or what have you to keep the streak going. That’s not on our minds, and I think that’s why we are where we are.”

The two free throws were Curry’s only points of the second OT, but Iguodala scored six points in the second overtime and finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 43:51 off the bench.

Green, logging a game-high 49:38, had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, picking up his fifth foul with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter and not fouling out. Veteran guard Shaun Livingston scored four of his 12 points in the second overtime and center Festus Ezeli had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics (13-10) rallied from 11 points down to throw a real scare into the Warriors, who won their second overtime game of the season and are 6-0 on their current road trip.

“I thought we played really hard,” said Boston coach Brad Stevens. “You know, if you’re playing against these guys you have to play hard.”

Asked if there’s such a thing as a great loss, Stevens said, “No. Not even a good one.”

Forward Kelly Olynyk came off the bench and scored a season-high 28 points and guard Isaiah Thomas added 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Celtics. Guard Avery Bradley, who did much of the defensive work on Curry, had 15 of his 19 points in the first quarter.

“It hurts. We were there the whole time,” said Olynyk.

Guard Evan Turner, also coming off the bench, added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists, forward Jae Crowder scored 15 points and forward Jared Sullinger grabbed 13 rebounds (49 in the last three games) for Boston.

After the slugfest, both teams have to play in a different city on Saturday night. The Warriors will look to make it 25-0 in Milwaukee to end their seven-game trip and the Celtics visit Charlotte.

Bradley, who came out firing before not taking a shot in the second quarter, scored seven points on a 10-0 run in three minutes to give Boston a five-point lead. He was 6 of 7 at one point but missed his last four shots of the quarter and spent much of his time chasing Curry around.

NOTES: G Klay Thompson, who trails only teammate Steph Curry in NBA scoring, suffered an ankle sprain during Tuesday night’s win in Indiana and did not play -- and F Harrison Barnes missed his seventh straight game, also with an ankle. Curry, who has become a true rock star, received a huge ovation in pregame introductions. ... The Warriors’ 14-0 road start has broken the NBA record of 12-0 set by the 1969-70 New York Knicks. ... Boston G Marcus Smart (lower leg) missed his 11th straight game and likely won’t return until January. ... Golden State’s 28-game winning streak dating to the last regular season is the second-longest streak ever, trailing only the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers’ 33 in a row. ... Boston ended the 2007-08 Houston Rockets’ 22-game winning streak in Houston. ... The Celtics observed a pregame moment of silence for NBA great Dolph Schayes, who died this week.