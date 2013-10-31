Preview: Warriors at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers endured a disappointing season debut under new coach Doc Rivers, especially at the defensive end. The Clippers will look to avoid falling into an early hole in the Pacific Division when they host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Rivers built strong defensive teams with the Boston Celtics but watched Los Angeles struggle mightily in a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors had the opposite experience against the Lakers in their opener on Wednesday, getting 38 points from Klay Thompson in a 125-94 blowout. Rivers lamented his teams’ lack of preparation. “(The Lakers) destroyed us on the glass and destroyed us in turnovers,” Rivers said. “So it was a good lesson for us.” Golden State controlled the glass in its opener despite holding its entire frontcourt to 27 minutes or fewer on Wednesday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (1-0): Golden State finished second to the Clippers in the Pacific Division in 2012-13 and is looking to challenge for the top spot this season after bringing in Andre Iguodala to supplement the perimeter defense and display toughness on the wing. Iguodala only scored seven points on Wednesday but helped spread the defense for Thompson while providing one of the highlights of the night on a behind-the-back give-and-go exchange with David Lee. The Warriors led the NBA in 3-point percentage in 2012-13 and showed no signs of slowing down by burying 15-of-27 from beyond the arc in the opener, led by Thompson’s 5-of-7 performance.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (0-1): Los Angeles held a slim lead for most of its opener before being blown out in the fourth quarter by the Lakers’ reserves in a 116-103 setback. “The good thing is we have 81 more games,” Rivers said. “The bad thing is everyone is going to play us (hard).” Blake Griffin scored 19 points but struggled on the defensive end while the Clippers were outrebounded. Los Angeles is working in newcomers J.J. Redick and Jared Dudley and had the two split time with Matt Barnes and Jamal Crawford.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State F Harrison Barnes (foot) sat out the opener and is not expected to play until the weekend.

2. Griffin shot 47.2 percent from the field against the Warriors last season - his lowest mark against any Pacific rival.

3. Golden State took three of the four meetings last season, with the lone loss coming at Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 115-89.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Warriors 99