Preview: Warriors at Clippers

There is not much good will between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, and the teams are set to renew acquaintances in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Clippers forward Blake Griffin - last seen rolling around on the floor with Phoenix’s P.J. Tucker on Monday - was tossed from the Christmas night meeting and did not have a chance to get into it physically in a blowout loss the next meeting. Los Angeles brings an eight-game winning streak into this one.

Griffin was not around for the end again on Monday after fouling out in the fourth quarter as the Clippers hung on to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-95. The All-Star certainly made his presence felt, however, pouring in 37 points on 14-of-16 shooting and never backing down from any physical play the Suns tried to throw his way. The Warriors are pretty hot themselves with wins in five straight but will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after coasting past the Dallas Mavericks 108-85 on Tuesday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (41-24): Golden State has been showing off its depth in the last few games as All-Star Stephen Curry battles through a strained right quad. Curry was limited to 22 minutes on Tuesday but Jordan Crawford picked up some of the scoring slack with 19 points off the bench while fellow reserve Steve Blake took over the distribution with eight assists. The Warriors are within 1 1/2 games of the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 5 spot in the West and will play two of the next three on the road.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (45-20): Griffin, who put up 27 points in the 111-92 loss at Golden State on Jan. 30, continues to take steps forward in becoming one of the best players in the league. “Blake has been doing it all year long, dominating all year long, being consistent,” guard Darren Collison told reporters. “I think we’re used to it, which is a good thing. Anytime you have a player that you’re used to being that dominant, it’s a good luxury to have.” Griffin still throws down one or two highlight dunks on the fast break every game but is also improving his outside shot and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line on Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers G Jamal Crawford (calf) has missed four of the last five games and is day-to-day.

2. Golden State is allowing an average of 94.6 points in the last five games.

3. Griffin has scored at least 20 points in 23 straight games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 102, Warriors 99