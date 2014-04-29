Preview: Warriors at Clippers

(Updated: UPDATING with Sterling decision)

The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to fight off the outside distractions and focus on Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers will no doubt have to answer more questions about the behavior of owner Donald Sterling before hosting the Warriors in Game 5 on Tuesday. Sterling was banned for life and fined $2.5 million by commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday afternoon.

The NBA handed down punishment, which also includes Silver asking the Board of Governors to convince Sterling to sell the team, prior to the first home game since a tape of Sterling making racist comments came out over the weekend. Los Angeles’ players wore their warmups inside out prior to Game 4 and all wore black socks and black wristbands, but their play was definitely off. The Clippers controlled Games 2 and 3 to take a lead in the series but the Warriors dominated Game 4 and ended up with a 118-97 win behind Stephen Curry’s 33 points to even the series at two games apiece.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: The Clippers hounded Curry in the first two games and most of the third before the All-Star finally started to get hot with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Game 3. Curry carried that form over to the first quarter of Game 4 and buried five 3-pointers in the period as Golden State grabbed an early lead and never looked back. “We tried to come out with a sense of urgency,” Curry told reporters. “That’s been a big problem in the first three games, as a team we haven’t started games off well. … I was looking for any space I could get.” The Warriors moved forward Draymond Green into the starting lineup to provide more matchup problems and will keep the same unit moving forward.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Los Angeles reserve guard Jamal Crawford appeared to be the team’s only aggressive offensive player for long stretches in Game 4. The team seemed sluggish from the start and ended up committing 19 turnovers. “That’s my fault, it really is,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters of his team’s early struggles. “I gotta do a better job. Whatever the distractions, whatever, I gotta do a better job. I didn’t do my job (Sunday). I take that personally.” Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was a dominant force in the first three games with five blocks in each but was much less of a factor against Golden State’s smaller lineup in Game 4.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors’ 27 fast-break points in Game 4 were the most allowed by the Clippers this season.

2. Golden State hit 15 3-pointers in Game 4, with Curry (seven) and Klay Thompson combining for 10.

3. Los Angeles F Blake Griffin is shooting 64.3 percent in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Warriors 103