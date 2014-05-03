Preview: Warriors at Clippers

The Golden State Warriors found just enough in themselves at home to force a Game 7 but might not have a full compliment of weapons by the time they get there. The Warriors hope center Jermaine O’Neal, who suffered a sprained right knee in the second quarter of Game 6, will be able to go when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 7 on Saturday. The Clippers had some trouble adjusting to a tightly-called Game 6 and Blake Griffin fouled out late.

Golden State is already without starting center Andrew Bogut due to a fractured rib and has been using a smaller lineup with David Lee in the middle and O’Neal coming off the bench while Draymond Green takes on a bigger role guarding Griffin. O’Neal was not happy about the play that knocked him out of the game, telling USA Today, “It’s just a dirty play, to be quite honest. I mean, I’m not going to go try to dive into somebody’s legs. It wasn’t a scramble for the ball.” The Warriors gave more time to Marreese Speights off the bench when O’Neal went down and the veteran big man responded with 12 points and six rebounds.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Stephen Curry had a lot of questions to answer after a Game 5 loss in which he turned the ball over eight time and finished with 10 field-goal attempts. The All-Star guard was noticeably more aggressive in Game 6 and attempted 12 shots in the first quarter alone to keep his team in the game before Green, Speights and David Lee started to provide some support. Lee and Green both battled foul trouble, with Lee drawing his sixth early in the fourth quarter, but still managed to play strong defense on Griffin (8-of-24) and win the scrambles down low. “You know, it’s a battle,” Green told reporters. “We knew that coming into the series. For the last two years, as long as I’ve been here, it’s been a battle every time we played this team, and it’s grown into a rivalry.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Chris Paul is banged up with right hamstring and left hand issues and battled foul trouble throughout Game 6, finishing with nine points, eight assists, four turnovers and five fouls. “(Paul) is dealing with a lot of stuff, but, listen, he’s on the floor and Golden State doesn’t care, bottom line,” coach Doc Rivers said. “He does have injuries, and there is no doubt about that. I’m sure they have some too, but, listen, I think once you’re on the floor, you’re on the floor.” Los Angeles got another big game from DeAndre Jordan on Thursday with nine points, 19 rebounds and four blocks and Matt Barnes stepped up with a double-double, but the off nights from Griffin and Paul kept the Clippers from getting over the hump in the 100-99 setback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have played 10 times this season, with each winning five.

2. Green has posted three double-doubles in the series and added five steals to his 14 points and 14 boards in Game 6.

3. Jordan is averaging 14.7 rebounds and 4.2 blocks in the series while shooting 71 percent from the floor.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, Warriors 102