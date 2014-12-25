Preview: Warriors at Clippers

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers will be trying to put tough losses behind them when they meet Thursday in Los Angeles. The Warriors suffered just their fourth loss in 27 games when they went down Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that came in with eight wins in 27 games. The Clippers lost on the same night at the Atlanta Hawks after leading by as much as 13 points early in the third quarter.

Blake Griffin matched his career high with 11 assists in the loss to the Atlanta and he has some history with the Warriors, namely getting ejected in last season’s Christmas Day game after a minor tussle with Golden State center Andrew Bogut. Griffin didn’t play well when the teams met last month, finishing with 14 points, one rebound and one assist in the 121-104 loss, so he should be motivated to play well. Draymond Green had 24 points and eight rebounds in that game, but has been quiet lately, combining for eight points and 11 rebounds in the last two games.

TV: 10:30 p.m., TNT

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (23-4): Stephen Curry hurts a lot of teams from 3-point range but he has been especially on-target against the Clippers in his career. Curry has made half of his 124 attempts from beyond the arc in 20 career games against Los Angeles, one of three teams he has shot at least 50 percent from long range against in his career. The 62 made 3-pointers are the most he has made against any NBA team.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (19-10): Chris Paul doesn’t need any extra motivation to get fired up against the Warriors. He wasn’t happy with how Golden State celebrated a victory against Los Angeles in the opening weeks last season and then went out and played a key role in the Clippers’ seven-game victory against the Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs last spring. J.J. Redick comes in averaging 17.8 points in 13 games this month, which would represent his highest scoring month since joining the Clippers last season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers backup F Spencer Hawes will likely miss his eighth straight game with a left knee bruise but is targeting a return Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

2. Golden State is the only NBA team ranked in the top five in offense and defense.

3. The Warriors had not trailed by double figures at the end of the first quarter until Tuesday’s game against the Lakers.

PREDICTION: Warriors 101, Clippers 97