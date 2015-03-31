Preview: Warriors at Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have accomplished nearly everything they want in the regular season and can spend the last two weeks resting up for the playoffs. The Los Angeles Clippers, who host the Warriors on Tuesday, are still fighting for positioning in the Western Conference and are looking like a legitimate championship contender of late. The Clippers (seven straight) and Golden State (nine in a row) enter with the two longest active winning streaks in the NBA.

Los Angeles finished up a three-game road trip with a dominating performance in Boston on Sunday and is aiming for the No. 2 spot in the West. The Warriors set a franchise record with their 60th win on Saturday at Milwaukee and locked up the top spot in the West while putting a big gap between themselves and the Atlanta Hawks for the top record in the NBA. “It’s been a special year, obviously,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “The guys have been fantastic all season long, just being committed to each other and the work. It’s been so much fun, and it’s great to rack up these milestones as we go.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (60-13): Golden State started resting players by sitting Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala on Saturday, and Kerr will likely find extra rest for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and especially Andrew Bogut over the last two weeks. Curry has been on fire of late and is averaging 30 points while going 24-of-38 from 3-point range over his last four games, burying at least five 3-pointers in each of those contests. “This is a big accomplishment,” Curry told reporters after Saturday’s win. “It’s a testament to how focused we’ve been over the course of the season. As of late, we’ve had a big lead in the standings, but we’ve understood that there are bigger goals in mind.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (49-25): Los Angeles’ recent surge has coincided with Blake Griffin’s return from elbow surgery, which solidified the starting lineup and turned the offense back into a powerhouse. “We’re passing up good shots for great shots,” point guard Chris Paul told reporters. “Obviously with Blake back, it makes us that much more dangerous. He’s one of the best passers on the team and then when he gets to scoring, you just have to pick your poison.” The threat of Griffin’s scoring in the frontcourt is opening things up for the guards, and Paul and J.J. Redick combined for 48 points in Boston on Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken two of the three meetings this season, including a 106-98 triumph on March 8 with Griffin out of the Clippers’ lineup.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan went 3-of-15 from the free-throw line on Sunday and is shooting 24.4 percent from the stripe over the last four games.

3. Golden State G Klay Thompson is 10-of-20 from 3-point range in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Warriors 101