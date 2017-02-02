Preview: Warriors at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were steamrolled by Golden State just five nights ago and will look to rise from that embarrassment when they host the Warriors on Thursday. Clippers coach Doc Rivers had the players watch the entire replay of the game Monday to remind them how badly they were whipped in the 144-98 defeat.

Golden State shot 62 percent from the field and made 17 3-pointers Saturday while defeating Los Angeles for the eighth consecutive time. Point guard Stephen Curry scored 43 points and made nine 3-pointers versus Los Angles and he was solid again Wednesday when he drained 11 3-pointers while scoring 39 points during a 126-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers bounced back from their trouncing by posting a 124-114 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Forward Blake Griffin produced 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting against Phoenix in his third game since returning from knee surgery.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (42-7): Curry's latest huge performance came in front of his father, Dell, the former NBA sharpshooter who is part of the Hornets' broadcasting crew. He was 11-of-15 from behind the arc and is a scorching 26-of-42 over his past three games, an accuracy rate that impresses small forward Kevin Durant. "He's shooting 3s like guys shoot 2s," Durant said after Wednesday's win. "He's got it going right now. We have to continue to feed him and continue to play off him."

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (31-18): Griffin matched his season best for points against the Suns and Los Angeles will be counting on him again with point guard Chris Paul (thumb) slated to miss his seventh straight contest. He is 19-of-28 shooting over the past two games and guard Jamal Crawford sees Griffin soon regaining his stature as one of top players in the league. "Blake is dynamic. He's unbelievable," Crawford said after the Phoenix game. "That's why when he's out there playing, he's always in the MVP conversation. There is a top bar of guys in the NBA and he's on that top shelf."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors are 2-0 this season against the Clippers and have won 16 of the past 21 meetings.

2. Los Angeles PG Raymond Felton scored 18 points against Phoenix for his seventh double-digit outing in the past eight games.

3. Golden State C Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) will miss his second consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Warriors 122, Clippers 114