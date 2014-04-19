Warriors 109, Clippers 105: Klay Thompson scored 22 points and David Lee collected 20 points and 13 rebounds as visiting Golden State took Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference series.

Draymond Green missed two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give the Clippers a chance but Darren Collison slid out of bounds trying to corral the rebound and Thompson split a pair at the line to put the game away. Harrison Barnes and Stephen Curry added 14 points apiece and Jermaine O’Neal scored 13 for the Warriors, who overcame 23 turnovers.

Chris Paul recorded 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds but missed two free throws with 11 seconds left that would have cut the deficit to one as Los Angeles surrendered homecourt advantage in the best-of-seven series. J.J. Redick scored 22 points and DeAndre Jordan contributed 11 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Clippers.

Collison’s free throw with 2:10 to play gave Los Angeles its first lead of the fourth quarter but Barnes knocked down a 3-pointer in transition to put Golden State back in front 105-103. Green hit a pair at the line with 24 seconds left to put the Warriors on top by two and Paul committed a turnover at the other end before Barnes split a pair to make it a three-point game.

It was tied at the half but Golden State went 14-of-20 from the floor in the third quarter and bridged the third and fourth with a 12-1 run to take an 11-point lead early in the final stanza. It was a 10-point advantage after Lee’s layup with 6:33 to play but the Clippers responded with a 14-4 run capped by Paul’s tying 3-pointer with 2:27 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles F Blake Griffin was limited to four minutes in the first half by foul trouble and fouled out with 48.3 seconds left, finishing with 16 points in 19 minutes. … Paul (six) and Jordan (seven) combined for 13 of the Clippers’ 17 turnovers. … Los Angeles struggled to 23-of-35 from the free-throw line and was outrebounded 48-42.