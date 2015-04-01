Curry’s move highlights Warriors’ win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Griffin scored 40 points Tuesday night, but Stephen Curry dictated the postgame conversations.

Curry scored 27 points and backcourt mate Klay Thompson added 25, guiding the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on at Staples Center.

Curry sparked a rally in the second quarter, when the Warriors were down by 17, by delivering a knee-buckling, shake-and-bake move on Chris Paul that sent the Clippers point guard sprawling to the court before Curry converted a baseline jumper over him.

“That play might have kicked us into gear,” said Curry, who made eight of 15 shots from the floor, including four of six from 3-point range.

Thompson was even giddier about the play than Curry.

“Oh, man, it was crazy,” Thompson said with a grin. “Man, his handles are crazy. To make someone like Chris Paul fall, it was pretty impressive. Some of the best handles I’ve ever seen.”

Even Paul had to tip his hat.

“That man is tough,” Paul said of Curry. “Obviously, he has a great handle. You saw that tonight.”

Forward David Lee had 17 points for the Warriors, who won their 10th in a row.

Griffin had 12 rebounds and five assists to go along with his game-high point total for the Clippers, whose seven-game winning streak ended. Paul finished with 27 points and nine assists.

“I don’t really count that as anything dynamic,” Griffin said of his play. “When you walk away with a loss, it does not matter. It doesn’t mean a lot. There are plenty of things I could have done to help us play better. The bottom line is that we need to be a better team.”

Two free throws by Paul knotted the score at 100 with 3:11 left, but the Clippers’ offense stalled down the stretch.

Lee hit one of two foul shots, and two more by Thompson gave Golden State a three-point advantage with 2:20 remaining. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, who finished with five points and 15 rebounds, made two free throws with 1:26 remaining to cut the Warriors’ lead to one.

Golden State guard Andre Iguodala canned three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot by Clippers forward Matt Barnes with 1:10 left for a 106-102 lead.

Paul’s layup with 12.9 seconds left cut the margin to two, but his costly backcourt turnover near midcourt with 9.3 seconds remaining and the Clippers trailing by four all but clinched the win for the Warriors. Curry and Thompson sealed the outcome by hitting two foul shots each in the final seconds.

The Warriors, who own the best record in the NBA, 61-13, took three of four from their in-state rival this season.

“They came out hard because obviously this was a big game for them,” Curry said. “They had won seven in a row and just got back off of a road trip. With the history between us, they wanted to get a big win at home.”

The Clippers (49-26) led by as much as 17 in the first quarter before Golden State cut the deficit to single digits before halftime. Curry initiated the comeback, scoring 11 points in the second quarter, including a four-point play. Curry also hit three 3-pointers in the first half.

“Once we let the Warriors get loose, they started making shots,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “That is what they are; they are shot-makers.”

The Clippers, though, led 53-46 at the break behind Griffin’s 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

The Warriors prevailed despite playing without forward Draymond Green, who sat out due to sore shins.

NOTES: Even the coaches added more spice to the rivalry before the game. “We kind of assumed that they didn’t want to take the risk of going 2-2 (in the season series) with their regular guys,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said regarding Golden State’s decision to sit F Draymond Green. Countered Warriors coach Steve Kerr, “Either that or we have a nine-game (Pacific Division) lead with a couple of guys banged up.” ... Clippers G Jamal Crawford, who missed his 14th game with a right calf contusion, participated in pregame shooting drills. The timetable for his return remains unknown. ... A moment of silence was observed for the late “Hot Rod” Hundley, a former NBA player and broadcaster who died Friday at age 80. ... The Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, while the Warriors host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.