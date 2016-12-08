Warriors beat Clippers for seventh straight time

LOS ANGELES -- Even on a night when they weren't at their best, the Golden State Warriors were still superior to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Klay Thompson scored 24 points and Draymond Green added 22 as the Warriors clocked the Clippers 115-98 at Staples Center.

"Honestly, I don't think we played well offensively tonight," said Green, who made 8 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. "We missed a lot of shots that we normally make. The flow wasn't really there. But the most important thing is we defended and didn't turn the ball over. And when you don't turn the ball over and you defend, you give yourself a chance to win every game."

Stephen Curry tallied 19 points, a career-tying seven steals and six assists for the Warriors (19-3), who beat the Clippers for the seventh time in a row, including the last four visits to Staples. Curry, though, missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

Kevin Durant collected 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Golden State, which sports the NBA's best record.

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Clippers

"We got off to a great start, which was huge for us, and in the third quarter we built that (big) lead," said Thompson, who was coming off a 60-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. "We had great energy to start the game and the third quarter made it tough for them."

Jamal Crawford led the Clippers (16-7) with 21 points. Chris Paul recorded 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles, which has dropped five of its last seven contests. Former Warrior Marreese Speights (15 points) and Austin Rivers combined for 29 points for the Clippers.

Speights challenged his Clipper teammates after the game, saying they need to stop whining to officials and show some resiliency. The Clippers received three technical fouls, one each on Paul, coach Doc Rivers and Griffin.

"That's the scouting report when you play against the Clippers," Speights said. "It's always been, especially with the Warriors. You play the Clippers, you hit them a couple of times and their spirit is going to be down. And that's what happened. So we've got to find a way to get over the hump. Try something different."

Clippers forward Blake Griffin managed just 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting. Griffin also had nine rebounds. DeAndre Jordan finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Green said containing Clippers guard J.J. Redick also was a key to the win. Redick finished with two points on 1-of-4 shooting, missing both of his 3-point attempts.

"You'd be surprised how important J.J. is to their offense and they like to get him off early in the game," Green said. "So, we did a good job of neutralizing him, which helps a lot as well."

Golden State blew the game open in the third quarter. The Warriors padded a 13-point halftime cushion and turned it into a 91-75 advantage by the end of the third. The Clippers never got the lead below double digits in the second half.

"I think for us it was about coming out and competing," Paul said. "We didn't have one of our better nights and we lost."

The Warriors dominated practically from the opening tip. They led by as much as 20 in the first quarter before seizing a 62-49 advantage at the break. Curry and Green led all scorers with 15 points each by intermission. Crawford came off the bench to deliver 13 points for the Clippers.

The Warriors converted 49 percent of their shots compared to 40.4 percent for the Clippers in the first half. They also held a 36-20 edge in points in the paint.

Golden State shot 47.7 percent for the game, and Los Angeles shot 39.6 percent. In the paint, the Warriors outscored the Clippers 58-38. The Warriors recorded 32 assists to the Clippers' 15.

The Warriors, who led the league with 9.6 steals per game entering the contest, recorded 12 thefts to four for the Clippers.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers was in a humorous mood before the game. Rivers was asked whether his team needed to "punch (the Warriors) in the face" or make a statement against them with a resounding win. "I'm nonviolent. (NBA official) Ken Mauer wouldn't agree with that, but I am," Rivers deadpanned. Rivers was referring to Mauer ejecting him in a double-overtime loss at the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 29. Rivers had to be restrained by assistant coaches and players from charging Mauer. ... Clippers reserve G Raymond Felton missed the game because of a family matter, Rivers said. ... The Warriors were the only NBA club shooting over 50 percent (50.3) entering the contest. ... Golden State visits the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Los Angeles hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.