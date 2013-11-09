Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors learned exactly how difficult it is to score points when Stephen Curry is not around on Friday. The Warriors hope to have their star guard back on Saturday when they close out a four-game road trip at the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left ankle and sat out Friday’s game at San Antonio, when Golden State scored 36 points under its previous season average in a 76-74 setback.

The Grizzlies are 2-3, with the lone victories coming at home in overtime over the Detroit Pistons and after a late rally at home over the lowly Boston Celtics on Monday. The Warriors hoped to have a shot at Memphis in the playoffs last spring but fell just short in the Western Conference semifinals to the San Antonio Spurs, who went on to sweep the Grizzlies. Memphis still does not seem recovered from that hangover, and its vaunted defense is allowing 101.4 points through the first five games after surrendering an average of 89.3 - tops in the NBA - last season.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (4-2): Golden State features a deep roster with plenty of scoring options and featured that in the first handful of games with Curry, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and David Lee taking turns piling up points. Without Curry in the lineup, Toney Douglas was forced to step in to more of a featured role as a ballhandler and scored 21 points against the Spurs. “It’s a long season and even with (Curry) out, we still had a chance to win the game,” Douglas said. “Shows the type of team we have and how much depth we have on this team. The sky is the limit.” Curry, who has suffered a series of problems with both ankles in his short career, will be monitored closely.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (2-3): Memphis changed head coaches despite the deep playoff run and new man in charge David Joerger is still trying to figure out how to get the same level of defense while opening up the offense. “We’re getting it figured out,” Joerger said after a 99-84 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. “I though we were going in the right direction. It’s definitely a setback and it’s something we’ll take a look at…and readdress when we get together for practice.” All-Star center Marc Gasol picked up only one rebound in 31 minutes against the Pelicans and is averaging 6.2 boards.

1. Warriors F Harrison Barnes entered the starting lineup in place of Curry, with Iguodala handling the ball before Douglas came off the bench.

2. Memphis has taken nine straight in the series and took the three last season by an average of 7.7 points.

3. Grizzlies G Jerryd Bayless (sprained right knee) is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Grizzlies 92