Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors are breaking franchise records and running away with the Western Conference. The Warriors will try to set the franchise record for road wins in a season when they visit the second-place Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Golden State is under no real threat from the Grizzlies, who sit 8 1/2 games back in the West, and clinched the Pacific Division title on Tuesday by starting the four-game road trip off with a 122-108 win at Portland.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 111-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday that marked their worst home loss of the season. Memphis tends to control the interior with Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph but was beaten up on the glass and could not get anything going on the perimeter in the loss. While the Warriors have all but wrapped up the No. 1 spot, the Grizzlies have played their way into a battle for the No. 2 spot and lead the Houston Rockets by 1 1/2 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (58-13): Golden State took some time to acknowledge its first Pacific Division title since 1976 while pointing toward bigger goals. “Obviously, we all know the main goal, but it takes baby steps,” forward Draymond Green told reporters. “You reach certain milestones to get to the main goal, and this is one of them. … The goal is still the goal, so the focus must remain the same.” The Warriors have won seven straight and turned close games into routs by dominating the third quarter in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (50-22): Memphis began a string of three straight games against title contenders with the loss to the Cavaliers and is hoping to put the bad performance behind it quickly. “It makes you have a sickness in your stomach because you know that you are better than that,” Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph told reporters. “It’s the NBA, so it’s a good thing because you always have a game the next day. You have to prepare – it’s tough.” Randolph, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 105-98 home win over the Warriors on Dec. 16, was held to five points on 2-of-8 shooting by Cleveland.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors need one win to match the franchise record set in 1975-76.

2. Memphis had a string of 13 straight home games holding opponents under 100 points come to an end on Wednesday.

3. Golden State G Stephen Curry is 13-of-23 from 3-point range over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 95