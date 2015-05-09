Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

The return of Mike Conley sparked Memphis in Game 2 and the Grizzlies look to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals when they meet the visiting Golden Warriors on Saturday. Conley scored 22 points eight days after having facial surgery to lead Memphis to a 97-90 victory on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies have homecourt advantage after splitting the two games on Golden State’s floor, and thoroughly rattled the Warriors in Game 2 while forcing 20 turnovers. “We were too quick with our intention to score,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “Instead of just moving the ball and setting good screens, everyone was trying to do everything frantically on their own.” Memphis standout defender Tony Allen is causing problems for Golden State and insists the Grizzlies haven’t tweaked their philosophy. “We play a certain style no matter who we play,” Allen told reporters. “It’s just a game of basketball. You’ve got to get back in transition and with a team like (the Warriors), you’ve got to defend the perimeter.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: The Golden State backcourt of Stephen Curry (20.5 average in the series) and Klay Thompson (15.5) have yet to hit their stride and the Warriors were 6-of-26 from 3-point range in Game 2. Curry was a subpar 7-of-19 shooting in the contest while Thompson was reduced to non-contributor status by Allen, ducked the media afterward and then bristled the following day when a reporter suggested Allen was in his head. “They know what I think now? That’s all I gotta say,” Thompson responded. “In my head? Come on, man.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Conley wore a mask to protect the broken bones in his face and was 8-of-12 shooting in 27 stellar minutes. “I’m just happy that he’s able to play,” center Marc Gasol told reporters. “I’m happy that Mike is not only able to push through it but help his team win. He gives us poise, he gives us toughness.” Conley said his vision was fine out of the swollen left eye for most of the game, but his lack of activity did cause cramping issues in the final minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thompson is 3-of-11 from 3-point range and has committed nine turnovers in the series.

2. Memphis PF Zach Randolph has back-to-back 20-point outings against the Warriors after failing to record one in the five-game, first-round series against Portland.

3. Golden State F Draymond Green had a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) in Game 2 but is just 8-of-22 shooting in the series.

PREDICTION: Warriors 107, Grizzlies 101