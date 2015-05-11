Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are hounding the Golden State shooters and seek their third consecutive victory when they host the Warriors in Monday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Memphis has won the past two games with tenacious defense and has held Golden State to an average of 89.5 points during the stretch.

Memphis posted a 99-89 victory in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead and held the Warriors to 6-of-26 shooting from 3-point range, and swingman Tony Allen promises the approach will be the same in Game 4. “Why would we change anything? I don’t think we should change nothing,” Allen told reporters. “We need to play how we’ve been playing, the way that got us this notoriety – the reason why all these cameras are in my face now.” Golden State posted 67 wins in the regular season and is now facing its largest dose of adversity. “This is kind of our moment of truth,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “You have to learn in the postseason.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: NBA MVP Stephen Curry is among the struggling Golden State players and he’s only 4-of-21 from 3-point range over the last two games. “I hold myself to a high standard and I haven’t reached it yet,” Curry told reporters. “So looking forward to the challenge of getting that level in Game 4, setting the tone and it could be a different outcome.” Backcourt mate Klay Thompson had his best performance of the series with 20 points and eight rebounds in Game 3 but missed three of four free throws, including two crucial misses that hindered a fourth-quarter rally attempt.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Power forward Zach Randolph and center Marc Gasol are operating at will in the interior and combined for 43 points and 23 rebounds in the Game 3 victory. Randolph has three consecutive 20-point outings in the series after failing to record one in the first round against Portland while Gasol had his second 21-point performance of the series on Saturday and is averaging 10 rebounds. “We might not play great or we might not make the shot or we might make mistakes or we might get really slow,” Gasol told reporters. “But we’re going to stay in the moment.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors F Draymond Green is 4-of-19 shooting over the last two contests.

2. Allen has 11 steals in the series and 16 over his last four games.

3. Golden State F Marreese Speights (calf) has been ruled out of Game 4 after being injured on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 93, Warriors 92