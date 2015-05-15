Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have a chance to close out the series when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Golden State has won the last two games by an average of 18.5 points against the scoring-challenged Grizzlies.

Memphis scored a series-low 78 points in Wednesday’s loss, marking the third time the Warriors have limited the Grizzlies to 86 or fewer points. “I think I said the first couple games, ‘Our defense was good enough but it wasn’t championship defense,’” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “I was wrong. This is what it’s going to take.” Memphis hasn’t once reached 100 points in the series and its vaunted defense took a hit as well with swingman Tony Allen sidelined with a hamstring injury. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry made six 3-pointers and registered a personal playoff-best six steals in Game 5 while veteran guard Andre Iguodala had his best outing of the series with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Golden State knocked down 14 3-pointers in Game 5, and shooting guard Klay Thompson made three of them while scoring a series-best 21 points. Thompson is averaging 17.4 points against Memphis and he struggled early in the series when routinely guarded by Allen. The Warriors are trying to get forward Draymond Green loose but he scored just seven points in Game 5, is 13-of-40 shooting over the past four games and is averaging 11.8 points in the series.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Memphis has drawn criticism for its impotent offense, with Allen receiving much of the blame, but coach Dave Joerger was quick to point out that Memphis tallied only 78 points without Allen being in the lineup. Allen plans to play in Game 6 as will go as far as the ailing hamstring will allow. “I am doing this for the guys in that locker room,” Allen told reporters. “I’ve been there with them since Day One. I’d rather be in there in that battle. If they say our season is on the line and we need everybody, I’m one of the troops.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Curry has made 18 3-pointers while averaging 23 points in the series.

2. Memphis SG Vince Carter is averaging just 5.2 points on 11-of-35 shooting in the series.

3. Golden State PF Marreese Speights (calf) will miss the rest of the series.

PREDICTION: Warriors 100, Grizzlies 91