Warriors end 11-game skid vs. Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The 11-game losing streak had to end sometime.

The last time Golden State had defeated the Memphis Grizzlies was Nov. 3, 2010. Until Saturday night when the Warriors were powered by 30 points from shooting guard Klay Thompson and a record-setting night from point guard Steph Curry in a 108-82 win at FedExForum.

“I feel great; I‘m not gonna lie,” Thompson said. “I’ve been in the league three years and I haven’t beaten them in three years.”

Beyond the losing streak to Memphis, the Warriors (12-9) were mindful of the way they dug themselves a hole Friday night in Houston, falling behind by 19 points in the first quarter before losing 105-83.

On Saturday night, the Warriors never trailed, and the last time the Grizzlies were within single digits came when power forward Zach Randolph hit a pair of free throws with 5:08 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 61-53.

“We’ve got to be a resilient team,” said Curry, who scored 22 points and tied his career high with 15 assists against the Grizzlies. Curry’s second 3-pointer of the night, with 10:50 left in the third quarter, also sent him past Jason Richardson (700) as the franchise’s career 3-point leader.

“It was kind of a two-fold situation,” said power forward David Lee, who scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “Playing bad last night and having not won here (since April 2008) in a very long time.”

The Grizzlies (9-10) have their own situation. They are now 4-7 at home and have lost seven of their last nine at home.

Injuries are mounting. Center Marc Gasol is out several weeks with a knee sprain. Randolph missed a couple of games. Starting shooting guard Tony Allen has missed the last two games with a sore hip. Forward Ed Davis sprained his ankle Thursday night and did not play Saturday. Swingman Quincy Pondexter left Saturday’s game in the second quarter with a foot sprain.

Against the Warriors, anyone not named Mike Miller -- the guard led the Grizzlies with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting -- struggled as Memphis shot 36.5 percent (31-for-85). Guard Jerryd Bayless had the roughest night, going 0-for-11 from the floor.

“We’re not having enough guys make shots,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “Jerryd Bayless has really struggled to get going. We’re trying to get Quincy going. Mike Miller, that’s the most aggressive he’s been and we need him to be aggressive. He’s trying to do the right thing and be a good team guy, but a contested shot against Mike Miller is sometimes better than an open shot for some other people.”

Point guard Mike Conley came into the game with a team-leading 18.2 scoring average. He scored 12 and hit just 4-of-12 from the floor.

Just about everything the Warriors did seemed to work. They shot 50 percent from the floor (44-for-88) and had 24 assists with just 10 turnovers. Thompson started fast, hitting 7-of-9 first-quarter shots and scoring 16 points. Curry didn’t even put up a shot in the first quarter, but he did have four assists.

“Part of being a maestro is understanding who has the hot hand and making plays,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said. “Steph did a great job of that.”

Thompson rebounded from a horrific shooting night (2 for 10, 0 for 4 from 3-point range) Friday night at Houston; he was 12 for 19, 3 for 5 from 3-point range in Memphis.

The Warriors also beat the Grizzlies in the dirty work with a 47-40 rebounding edge. Memphis center Kosta Koufos scored 10 with a game-high 16 rebounds; Randolph had 15 points and six boards, as did forward Jon Leuer.

With the season nearly a fourth over, the Grizzlies are well aware that more teams are ahead of them in the Western Conference standings than behind them.

“We understand we don’t have any games to give away,” Conley said.

NOTES: With Memphis C Marc Gasol out (knee), teams are throwing a lot of weight at PF Zach Randolph. “He’ll tell you he’s not a tremendous pick-and-roll player,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said. “I think he’s better than he gives himself credit for. We’ll try to put him in some more pick-and-rolls and get him on the run a little bit to get people off his body.” ... The Warriors were coming off a 105-83 loss in Houston on Friday night in which they set season lows for shooting and assists. “After last night,” coach Mark Jackson said, “we’re grateful for the opportunity to get back on the floor.” ... Coming into Saturday’s game, the Warriors were 0-4 on the second night of a back-to-back.