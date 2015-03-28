Warriors beat Grizzlies for eighth straight win

MEMPHIS -- Golden State coach Steve Kerr can be lighthearted at times, but he was being serious after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 107-84 Friday night at FedExForum.

The Warriors won their eighth straight game and their 13th in their past 14 games, and they also improved their NBA-best road record to 25-11. Kerr said there was room for improvement, even though Golden State recorded its 42nd double-digit win this season.

“I still think we can get better,” he said. “I really do. We had a stretch there in the second quarter where we turned the ball over too much. We didn’t do much offensively in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. I‘m actually happy to have a couple more weeks to keep honing our game and let this thing continue to grow.”

In a game between the Western Conference’s top two teams, guard Stephen Curry scored 38 points and had 10 assists and guard Klay Thompson added 28 points to lead the Warriors. The win, the 59th for the Warriors this season, tied a franchise record set 39 years ago.

Golden State (59-13) avenged a 105-98 loss to the Grizzlies (50-23) in December. Memphis was the only team this season the Warriors had not defeated.

“To go on the road and beat one of the best teams in the league with a really decisive effort . . . that’s very gratifying,” Kerr said.

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

Guard Mike Conley and forward Jeff Green led the Grizzlies with 16 points each, although Conley went 0 for 4 in the second half and did not score. Swingman Tony Allen was limited to four points in 19 minutes. He suffered a left hamstring strain in the third quarter and did not return.

The Grizzlies suffered their second straight lopsided home loss. Cleveland beat Memphis 111-89 on Wednesday night.

“It was another tough night,” said Memphis coach Dave Joerger. “We played a very, very good team. That’s two games now we’ve played teams that are very good that played very, very well. We did not play very well again, which is disappointing.”

Joerger was miffed at his team’s turnovers, transition defense and lack of effort rebounding.

“We gave up 14 offensive rebounds to guys who were just kind of throwing us out of the way,” Joerger said. “And to give up 32 points off turnovers, to give up 28 points in transition on fast-break points, that’s not us.”

The Grizzlies also had difficulty, like most of the NBA, stopping Curry and Thompson from long range. Eight of Curry’s 12 field goals were 3-pointers. Six of Thompson’s 10 were from beyond the arc. They were a combined 14 of 21 from long range.

“We executed offensively for the majority of the game the best we have in a while, and, obviously, we did what we did on defense,” Curry said. “The ball was moving around and guys were making plays. Our focus is great. Everybody is locked in. We’re just in a good spot right now.”

Curry and Thompson combined for the Warriors’ first 14 points of the third quarter, which allowed Golden State to extend a 54-49 halftime lead to 68-57. Forward Draymond Green’s lay-in, off an assist from Curry, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Curry gave Golden State a 21-point advantage (80-59) a few minutes later. The Warriors eventually built a 22-point lead in the quarter and led 85-65 after three periods.

Golden State, which was outrebounded 40-28, led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.

“You try to send a message every night that we are not going to be an easy out,” Thompson said. “Everyone just wanted to come in here and play well. This was the only team we hadn’t beaten so far.”

Conley scored 12 points in the first quarter, including the Grizzlies’ first seven points, to keep the game close before Curry and Thompson began connecting from beyond the arc. Curry had back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first quarter to extend a 25-22 Golden State lead to 31-22.

The Grizzlies opened the second quarter missing their first seven shots -- two of which were blocked -- and quickly falling behind by 14. But Memphis rallied from the 39-25 deficit by going on a 16-3 run to trim Golden State’s advantage to 42-41.

Golden State was able to maintain its lead in the closing minutes of the half despite the Grizzlies cutting the Warriors’ lead to two points, 47-45, on a 3-pointer from forward Jeff Green with two minutes left. The Warriors led 54-49 at the break.

Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, averaging 10.8 rebounds, was limited to one rebound in the first half and three for the game. Memphis center Marc Gasol, averaging 7.9 boards, had two rebounds before halftime. Gasol finished with five rebounds and 13 points.

“Each one of our players needs to look in the mirror and see what we can do better as a team,” Randolph said. “The last two games, (they) haven’t been us.”

NOTES: Warriors G Klay Thompson is averaging 32 minutes per game, but coach Steve Kerr said he may try to trim Thompson’s minutes in the remaining games before the playoffs. “Yes, we’ll try to limit him,” Kerr said. “It’s not a hard number of minutes -- 25 or 30 minutes (is where) we probably will put him.” ... The matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors was between two of the NBA’s three 50-win teams. ... Kerr said Oklahoma City’s loss of Kevin Durant to a season-ending injury is a tough break for the NBA, too. “Durant is just so good for the league,” Kerr said. “He’s gracious and a tremendous example for the league. Those guys, when they go down, it hurts. It’s sad.” ... When the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors on Dec. 16 in Memphis to snap Golden State’s 16-game win streak, Golden State C Andrew Bogut and reserve F David Lee missed the game with injuries. Memphis used a 20-0 run to open the second quarter in that victory.