Warriors advance with win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- In less than three minutes, the Golden State Warriors went from nearly allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to erase a 15-point deficit to cruising to a 108-95 series-clinching victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at FedExForum on Friday.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s 62-foot heave as time expired in the third quarter capped an 11-4 scoring run over the final 2:37 of the period and gave Golden State a 76-68 lead going into the fourth, where it rolled to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 1976.

“It looked good the whole way, so it was kind of fun to see that one go in,” Curry said of his improbable shot. “The whole momentum changed. Go up eight (points) going into the fourth quarter and we take it from there.”

Curry finished with a game-high 32 points, with 24 of them coming on 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. The biggest of them, though, came with 0.2 left in the third quarter, after he alertly gathered a blocked Jeff Green 3-point try near the close of the quarter and heaved it toward the goal.

Golden State reserve Andre Iguodala had blocked Green’s desperation 3-point try with 1.9 seconds left in the quarter, and both teams appeared to pause after the block, thinking that either Green had been fouled or that the third-quarter clock had expired.

But Curry, who added 10 assists Friday, didn’t stop playing, and his shot swished through, sucking the life out of the crowd. The Warriors will face either the Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers in the conference finals.

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

“From my vantage point, I was under the impression that (Jeff Green) got fouled. I think a lot of guys were and kinda just stopped playing,” Grizzlies guard Mike Conley said. “Then Steph picked up the ball and launched it down there, and when he made it, it was just like, ‘What happened?’ We thought it was a foul and then he’s making a full-court shot, so it was tough to realize it and grasp it all at the same time.”

Warriors guard Klay Thompson had 20 points and forward Draymond Green had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50.6 percent from the field (41 of 81) and 46.9 percent from 3 (15 of 32). Golden State improved to 53-0 this season and 6-0 in these playoffs when building a lead of at least 15 points.

“It is difficult. They made some tough ones. They made some step-backs and they ran through some screens,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said of trying to defend the Warriors’ 3-point shooting. “The MVP (Curry) came up and made some big shots.”

Memphis got a team-high 21 points and 15 rebounds from Marc Gasol and 16 points from veteran swingman Vince Carter. But the Grizzlies, looking to force a Game 7 at Golden State on Sunday, shot just 37.4 percent from the field and made just 4 of 16 3-point attempts.

“Every time we tried to make a comeback, they made shots. They made tough shots,” Gasol said. “The ones they missed, they got the rebound and they got clean looks. It’s tough guarding the 3-point line after an offensive rebound. We were a little gassed at the end as well.”

Still, the Grizzlies managed to cut a 15-point first-half deficit down to one with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

But Iguodala (nine points, seven assists, six rebounds) answered with a 3-pointer with 2:37 left to push Golden State’s lead back to four. Festus Ezeli followed with a layup, Iguodala made another 3 and then Curry stuck the dagger into Memphis with his 62-foot shot to end the period.

”It wasn’t quite a closeout shot, but it was the play of the game,“ Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ”I actually thought it was going in. I love Steph because he doesn’t care about his percentage.

“When I was a player, there were moments where I’d pause if, you know, ‘Oh, I don’t want to miss another one here. My percentage will go down.’ Steph doesn’t care. He shoots them all the time. When he let it go, he’s in midair and I said, ‘This is going in.'”

Zach Randolph had 15 points and six rebounds for Memphis, but finished just 5-of-14 from the field.

Curry said he has no preference when it comes to playing the Rockets or Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

”It doesn’t matter to us,“ he said. ”We just want to be ready to play our game, and whoever we play we’ll adjust to the matchups and be ready to go.

“We’ll obviously be watching on Sunday to figure it out. But we feel like if we do what we’re supposed to do in the next round, we’ll be all right.”

NOTES: Grizzlies G Tony Allen was not 100 percent and played just five minutes in Game 6 Friday after missing Game 5 on Wednesday with a sore left hamstring. Memphis missed Allen defensively in both games. Warriors players shot just 31 percent overall and 0-for-13 from 3-point range when they’ve been guarded by Allen in the Western Conference Semifinals. “Tony’s given us everything he’s got. He said he’s not 100 percent, but he’s always been a warrior,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said before Friday’s tip. ... Golden State is now 13-6 all-time in Game 6s, including nine wins in the last 11 contests.