Warriors slog past Grizzlies, move to 9-0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Golden State Warriors knew what to expect Wednesday night at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies would try to drag them into the mud, hold them there as long as they could, and hope that they could bring the NBA’s only undefeated team down to their low-scoring level.

“Very similar to the last time we were here,” said Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half of Golden State’s 100-84 victory. “Ugly game. Real physical. Congested (in the paint) the whole time.”

A little more than a week after the Grizzlies absorbed a franchise-worst 50-point defeat to the Warriors (9-0) in Oakland, Calif., Memphis scrapped to within a point of the defending NBA champions in the third quarter.

After a pair of free throws from power forward Zach Randolph (19 points, seven rebounds) with 3:37 left in the third quarter, the Grizzlies trailed 57-56. However, Curry’s 17 points in the third quarter were too much, and a steal and a long buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the league’s reigning MVP gave the Warriors a 74-63 lead going into the final frame.

“He did it here in the playoffs a few months ago from even further back,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said.

The Grizzlies never got closer than seven points after that, and the Warriors led by as many as 21 points.

Memphis (3-6) lost its fourth straight and shot just 34.3 percent, going 24-for-70 from the floor. Memphis, which entered the night ranked 29th in the NBA in made treys and 3-point percentage, went 3-for-15 from beyond the arc, 20 percent.

Scoring is difficult enough for the ground-and-pound Grizzlies, but against a high-powered team such as the Warriors, they were trapped in a perpetual game of catch-up. That is the way it has been all season, with five of their six losses coming by double digits.

“The style of basketball we play, we can’t take a couple of possessions off defensively,” said Memphis center Marc Gasol, who scored a season-best 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who scored four points on 1-for-12 shooting, was so annoyed, he immediately went to the team’s practice court to put up shots after the game. So did forward Jeff Green, who missed the only two shots he took.

“Shots aren’t going down, and that’s frustrating,” said shooting guard Courtney Lee, who shot 1-for-7 overall and 0-for-3 from 3-point range, finishing with three points. “My role is to make shots, and if I‘m not making shots, I‘m letting the team down.”

Golden State tied the old Philadelphia Warriors for the best start in franchise history. They shot 48 percent (36-for-75) from the floor. They hit 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Swingman Andre Iguodala had 20 points off the bench for Golden State, and forward Harrison Barnes finished with 19 points. In addition to his 28 points, Curry had five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

That said, this won’t be confused with one of Warriors’ better games; they committed 23 turnovers.

“We feel like we can play a lot better,” Walton said. Asked about winning 72 games, the all-time mark set by Michael Jordan’s 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, Walton replied, “The season’s too long to be talking about 72 wins.”

Certainly, the Grizzlies are not having that conversation. But at least there was no questioning their effort, as there was in the first game against Golden State and in several other lopsided losses.

“If we didn’t play hard, I’d explode,” Gasol said. “But playing hard is not enough.”

Especially against the firepower of the Warriors and Curry, who found their way out of the mud and again into the winner’s circle.

“Every game is going to be different,” Curry said.

NOTES: On Tuesday, the Grizzlies agreed to acquire PG Mario Chalmers and F James Ennis from the Miami Heat in exchange for PG Beno Udrih and PF Jarnell Stokes. However, Memphis coach Dave Joerger said the deal was not finalized by the league office as of Wednesday, leaving Chalmers and Ennis unavailable for the game against Golden State. G Jordan Adams (knee) and F Brandan Wright (knee) also were out. “We’re short-handed,” Joerger said. ... The Warriors, the last undefeated team left in the NBA, are off to their best start since moving to the West Coast in 1962-63. ... Golden State PG Stephen Curry brought a league-best, 32.4-point scoring average into Wednesday’s game. His scoring average was more than double the next-closest teammate, SG Klay Thompson, at 16.1 ppg. ... Memphis was averaging 91.0 points per game, 29th in the NBA, through Tuesday.