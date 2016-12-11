Stifling defense propels Grizzlies past Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Center Marc Gasol isn't much for the TV highlights, predictions, or even his own stat line.

"Basketball's a pretty simple game," said the Memphis center, who nonetheless had a strong line: 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal as the Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 110-89 Saturday night at FedExForum.

"Anything can happen if you do the right things."

And the Grizzlies did just that. Their defense dominated from the start and the Grizzlies scored 30 points off 23 Golden State turnovers. It was only the second time this season that the Warriors failed to score 100 points. Their previous low was 97 in a 20-point setback to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 4.

"We couldn't have played much worse and I thought they were great," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "They earned everything."

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies

Playing without starting point guard Mike Conley (lower back), Memphis also got big games from Tony Allen, who had 19 points and was at the forefront of the defensive effort, and forward JaMychal Green, who had 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

"It's emotional to beat one of the best offensive teams in the league," Allen said, "but hey, we're one of the best defensive teams."

Memphis (17-8) stopped the Warriors' four-game winning streak. Golden State (20-4) came in having won 16 of its previous 17 games, but was never close Saturday and trailed by 28 points early in the fourth quarter before Kerr pulled all of his starters.

The Grizzlies have been playing shorthanded for much of the season and squeezing out close wins, often against teams with losing records.

"A lot of people want us to roll up and die," said Memphis coach David Fizdale. "It's a regular-season game, I don't want to make too big of a deal out of it. Bottom line is, for me in the locker room, they see that they do belong."

The Grizzlies led by 23 at halftime and started the third quarter with a 7-0 run that pushed their lead to 68-38 at the 10:39 mark after a dunk by guard Troy Williams (11 points). Seven Memphis players reached double figures, including forward Zach Randolph (14 points and seven rebounds), forward Jarell Martin (14 points and seven rebounds), and guard Andrew Harrison (11 points and five assists).

"You gotta tip your hat to them" said forward Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 21 points and seven rebounds. "Especially a couple of guys down. They're a great team. They set the tone physicality-wise to start the game."

Stephen Curry finished with 17 points and eight rebounds but was just 4 of 14 from the floor and 3 of 11 from 3-point range. Guard Klay Thompson also struggled, scoring eight points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field and going 0 of 3 from deep.

"We were trying to force too many things," Thompson said. "They definitely took us out of our rhythm early, and we let that affect us on offensive end and the defensive end. We might have missed seven or eight layups. That's very uncharacteristic of us."

Golden State shot 44.2 percent from the floor and hit 9 of 27 from 3-point range for 33.3 percent. The Grizzlies shot 43.7 percent from the field and were 8 of 26 from distance for 30.8 percent.

The Warriors' only lead came at the 11:25 mark of the first quarter when Durant hit a 3-pointer to put them up 3-2. Memphis led 61-38 at halftime and the Warriors were shooting just 34.1 percent from the field, their low for a half this season.

And the Grizzlies made it happen their way.

"We didn't play not to lose," Gasol said. "We were physical and that was our only chance. If we tried to play cool -- first of all, that's not our style -- but we never would have had a chance with that team."

NOTES: Golden State entered the game with six-game winning streak over Memphis, including a 4-0 season sweep in 2015-16. ... The Warriors also carried an eight-game road winning streak into Saturday's game. ... In the Grizzlies' previous three games -- all wins -- C Marc Gasol has averaged 30.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.33 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range. It's the first time in Gasol's NBA career that he has averaged 30.0 points in a three-game stretch. ... Memphis has played more games decided by five or fewer points (10) than any team in the NBA this season and has won them all. ... Warriors F Draymond Green leads the team in assists (7.3 per game) and steals (2.32 per game). ... Golden State swingman Andre Iguodala sat out Saturday (rest).