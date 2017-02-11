Green's odd triple-double leads Warriors past Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- In the first quarter Friday night at FedExForum, Golden State forward Draymond Green was having so much trouble with his contact lenses that he was seeing double and hoping he would not have to take a shot.

By night's end, Green was seeing triple-double. Although he only scored four points, he posted a historic triple-double with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals as the Warriors rolled to a 122-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. It was the first time in NBA history a player recorded a triple-double without reaching double-digits in points.

"It's pretty amazing to be the only one of something in NBA history, something good," Green said, adding that he had no idea he was close to a triple-double.

"I never knew," said Green, who now has four triple-doubles on the season and also blocked five shots against the Grizzlies. "Klay (Thompson) was knocking down shots (game-high 36 points), so I knew the assists were getting up there. But I didn't know where the rebounds and steals were."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was likewise impressed, calling it "as dominant a performance that I've seen from somebody who scored four points."

Thompson tied his season high for made threes as he went 8 of 15 from behind the arc. Kevin Durant scored 24 points with five rebounds and four assists, and Stephen Curry had 18 points and five assists. Andre Iguodala scored a season-best 22 points with four assists off the bench.

The Grizzlies (33-23) never had a lead in the game. They had beaten the Warriors in the teams' two previous meetings this season. They won 110-89 in Memphis in December, and on Jan. 6 they rallied from 24 points down at Oracle Arena to win 128-119 in overtime.

"We didn't want to lose to this team three times in a row," Thompson said.

"We have a certain sense of pride on this team," said Curry.

There would be no remarkable comeback this time. The Warriors (45-8) pulled away in the third quarter, and Memphis coach David Fizdale was ejected at the 9:19 mark of that quarter after being hit with consecutive technical fouls.

"I lost my cool," Fizdale said. "To leave my team out there fighting and I'm in the back watching it from my office, I just apologize to my team because the main thing I preach is move on to the next play. And I didn't do that."

The Warriors carried a 98-77 lead into the fourth quarter and stretched their advantage to as many as 26 points. Golden State won for the seventh time in its last eight games and converted 19 Memphis turnovers into 25 points.

While the Warriors shot 50.6 percent from the field and hit 15 of 33 from 3-point range for 45.5 percent, the Grizzlies shot just 39.1 percent from the floor and were 9 of 26 from distance for 34.6 percent. Golden State won fast-break points 30-13.

But Green set the defensive tone, and his 10 steals broke the Warriors' franchise record of nine set by Rick Barry and Micheal Ray Richardson.

"He guards the whole team out there," Kerr said of Green. "Put him on Marc Gasol, put him on Zach Randolph, and switch him onto (Mike) Conley."

Meanwhile, the Warriors' offense was "clicking," Durant said, noting his team's 31 team assists.

"When they make shots, they put you in a bad spot," said Gasol, who had 17 points with seven assists and six rebounds.

Conley paced Memphis with 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Randolph produced 17 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, and Tony Allen finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Thompson opened the game by hitting three triples as the Warriors started on a 9-2 run. He finished the first quarter with 14 points and Golden State led 62-49 at halftime and never looked back.

Now, the Warriors go to Oklahoma City to play Russell Westbrook and the rest of Durant's old teammates Saturday night.

"It's definitely gonna be emotional," Durant said.

NOTES: Memphis F Chandler Parsons sat out Friday with what the team termed a "planned recovery day." Parsons, the biggest free agent signee in franchise history -- four years and $94 million this past offseason -- has been limited because of pain in both knees. He had two procedures on his right knee before signing with the Grizzlies. This was his second game off for recovery in the last four, but coach David Fizdale said he would play again before the All-Star break. ... Veteran Warriors C Zaza Pachulia missed his fifth straight game with a right rotator cuff strain and forward David West remained out with a left thumb injury.