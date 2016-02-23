Warriors 102, Hawks 92

ATLANTA -- Backcourt mates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored a combined 63 points, and the Golden State Warriors blew a 23-point lead but came back to beat the Atlanta Hawks 102-92 Monday.

Curry was 14-for-22 from the field and shot 5-for-11 on 3-pointers while finishing with 36 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Curry has made a 3-pointer in 126 consecutive regular-season games, one shy of matching the all-time record held by Atlanta’s Kyle Korver.

Thompson also had five 3-pointers, and he scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Golden State (50-5). Forward Harrison Barnes added 14 points and matched his season high with three 3-point baskets.

Atlanta (31-27) lost its third game in a row and fell for the fifth time in six games. The Hawks have lost four straight at home for the first time since 2007.

The Hawks were led by center Al Horford with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and guard Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 18. Guard Jeff Teague had 16 points and six assists. Forward Paul Millsap had 11 points and seven rebounds, and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 12 points.

The game looked as if it would be a blowout until the third quarter.

The Warriors hit the first three 3-pointers they made to race to a quick lead. Golden State had a 10-point edge with 5:50 left in the first quarter and stretched it to 30-15 at the buzzer on a 3-pointer from guard Leandro Barbosa.

Atlanta got to within 37-30 on a jumper from Horford, but the Warriors responded with a 17-7 run to push the lead to 17.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed his frustration with the referees from the onset, once calling a timeout so he could berate official Michael Smith. It reached a peak when Horford had a shot knocked away on a drive to the basket, which caused Budenholzer to run down the court behind Smith and pick up a technical foul.

The Warriors built the lead to 58-39 at halftime, the 19-point lead coming when Curry hit an off-balanced jumper with one second left. The Warriors made 10 3-pointers in the half and outscored the Hawks 16-0 on fast-break points.

Atlanta trailed 70-47 on Curry’s driving finger roll with 6:58 left in the third. But with Horford and Schroder each scoring eight points, the Hawks went on a 28-6 run and drew to within a point at the end of three quarters, 76-75.

The Hawks took the lead on a basket by Horford and led 80-76 on a 3-pointer by forward Thabo Sefolosha. However, the Warriors responded with a 17-4 run that put the game away.

NOTES: The Warriors signed C Anderson Varejao and released F Jason Thompson. Varejao cleared waivers after being released by Portland following a trade from Cleveland last week. He is expected to provide relief in the middle, as Andrew Bogut is nursing a tender Achilles tendon, and Festus Ezeli will be sidelined for the next month following knee surgery. Thompson appeared in 28 games and made one start for Golden State. He was averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in a 6.4 minutes per game. The nine-year veteran was acquired from Philadelphia last summer for F Gerald Wallace and cash. ... Atlanta G Jeff Teague was in the starting lineup after tweaking his right wrist Saturday in a loss to Milwaukee. ... Warriors F James Michael McAdoo (sprained toe) did not play. ... Up next: Atlanta hosts Chicago on Friday night. Golden State continues its road trip and plays at Miami on Wednesday.