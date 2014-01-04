Iguodala’s buzzer-beating 3 lifts Warriors past Hawks

ATLANTA -- The Golden State Warriors’ winning streak is alive at eight games thanks to a fourth-quarter wakeup and forward Andrew Iguodala’s buzzer beater.

The Warriors, down 15 points midway in the final period, rallied to edge the Atlanta Hawks 101-100 on Iguodala’s 3-pointer Friday night after appearing most of the game to be suffering a hangover from a victory the day before at Miami.

“This could have been a trap game for us and it was until the last seconds,” said Iguodala, who hit the fifth game-winning shot of his NBA career and second this season.

Golden State (22-13) had made just 5 of 26 3-point shots before Iguodala connected and snapped a five-game home winning streak for the Hawks (18-15).

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who scored 36 points in a 123-114 victory over the defending NBA champion Miami Heat on Thursday night, produced 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.

Iguodala, who scored all of his seven points in the final quarter, tossed the ball in to Curry, got it back and sank the winning shot from the left wing.

“He turned a bad night for us into a good night,” Curry said. “He’s made a lot of big shots and he did it again.”

Curry, who was just 1-for-7 on 3-pointers, scored with 28 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to two points and the Warriors got the ball back with 3.1 seconds after Hawks forward Paul Millsap missed a hurried shot.

“We defended the initial action pretty well,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said of the final play. “Steph Curry demands a lot of attention. We got the ball out of his hands and then they made a tough shot. It’s a credit to Iguodala, a credit to Curry to make the pass. Two good players made a good play.”

“Every part of the play worked,” Iguodala said.

Forward David Lee had 23 points and guard Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors, who trailed 91-76 midway in the fourth quarter.

“We had to grind through a lot of things, including my turnovers,” said Curry, who was charged with nine of Golden State’s 21 miscues to go with his nine assists.

The Hawks had six players score in double figures, led by center Pero Antic with 16 points. Guard Jeff Teague had 14 points and seven assists, and Millsap contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Golden State, which finished 6-for-27 on 3-point shots, committed six turnovers and was 0 of 4 from behind the arc in the third quarter as the Hawks took a 72-64 lead. Atlanta quickly pushed the lead into double figures before the Warriors rallied.

The Warriors shot 63.6 percent in the fourth quarter, with Curry going 5-for-9 and Iguodala 3-for-4.

Thompson hit his first four shots from the field, three from behind the arc, en route to 11 first-quarter points and had 15 points at halftime. But the Warriors, up by seven points in the first quarter, went cold after Thompson’s hot start and were 3 of 15 on 3-pointers while settling for a 46-46 halftime tie.

Hawks guard Kyle Korver didn’t waste any time stretching his NBA record to 102 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, connecting on his first shot just 30 seconds into the first quarter. The Hawks were 8 of 17 on 3-pointers in the first half, with Antic going 3 of 4.

NOTES: C Andrew Bogut, who had to leave the Warriors’ victory at Miami in the third quarter with a strained right calf on Thursday, started against the Hawks on Friday. ... The Warriors continue their seven-game road trip at Washington on Sunday, then visit Milwaukee on Tuesday and Brooklyn on Wednesday. ... Rookie C Pero Antic got the first start of his NBA career as the Hawks tried a fourth different combination in four games with C Al Horford out for the season after surgery on a torn pectoral muscle. ... F DeMarre Carroll returned for the Hawks after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right thumb. ... The Hawks play at Chicago on Saturday and at Brooklyn on Monday to complete a stretch of three games in four days. ... G Jared Cunningham had 22 points on Thursday in his first game back with Bakersfield after being returned by the Hawks to the NBA Development League.