Hawks knock off Warriors in battle of top teams

ATLANTA -- It was billed as a potential preview of the NBA Finals. Fans should be so lucky.

The Atlanta Hawks pulled away from the Golden State Warriors for a 124-116 victory in a battle of the two best teams record-wise on Friday at Philips Arena.

It was the 12th straight home win for the Hawks (42-9), and it was impressive. All five Atlanta starters scored in double figures, led by point guard Jeff Teague (23 points, seven assists) and forward Paul Millsap (21 points).

“A game like tonight is where you learn more about yourself,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “(We) learned how good Golden State is, and how hard they are to guard.”

The Warriors’ all-star backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 55 points, but couldn’t keep up with the Hawks down the stretch. Golden State (39-9) was playing its fourth game in five nights.

“It’s not fun losing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “but in the grand scheme of things, this is a minor blip. We have to go and take care of business tomorrow and get back on the winning side of things.”

A 3-pointer by guard Kyle Korver followed by two free throws by Teague put the Hawks up 114-103 with three minutes to play. The Warriors got back within six twice, before Teague and Millsap sealed the win at the foul line.

It was an atmosphere worthy of the Finals, with fans standing for long stretches of a back-and-forth shootout. The teams combined to hit 27 3-pointers. The Hawks made 15 threes and shot 55.6 percent from beyond the arc.

“It was amazing,” Teague said. “The crowd was into it. Everybody was into it. Kyle [Korver] was yelling out. That was a first. It was a good game.”

In a game loaded with all-stars, the Hawks’ bench was huge. Atlanta forward Mike Scott scored 17 points, including consecutive 3-pointers late in the third quarter to give the Hawks an 89-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We have confidence in ourselves,” Scott said. “We’re not going to back down from any team.”

Atlanta opened up a 70-60 lead early in the third quarter, before Curry and Thompson led the Warriors back. Curry’s second 3-pointer of the quarter, a deep, straight-on bank shot, tied the score at 74-74 midway through the third. Curry had 15 in the quarter and finished with 26 points. Thompson had a game-high 29 points.

The Hawks held Curry to seven points in the first half, running double-teams at him and rotating different defenders on the Warriors’ prolific point guard during an intense first half. The defensive focus on Curry, though, freed up other Warriors to get involved early. Nine Golden State players scored at least four points in the first half, with Thompson leading the way with 13.

The Hawks went to their bench early, inserting guard Kent Bazemore and point guard Dennis Schroder early in the first quarter. Bazemore made a huge impact, hitting three 3-pointers and grabbing four rebounds in the first half. The game was tied 52-52 at halftime.

“We would have liked to have had more of a lead (at the half),” Curry said. “Then in the second half we could have been able to step on the gas again. But the Hawks came out and made some tough shots. We fought hard all game, but we just couldn’t get a win.”

Bazemore finished with 11 points, and Schroder had nine with seven assists.

The Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak to the Warriors, despite being outrebounded 51-38. Atlanta overcame the rebounding disadvantage by outscoring Golden State 33-10 at the foul line.

NOTES: Golden State coach Steve Kerr opened his pregame press conference by saying, “Welcome to the NBA Finals.” ... The Hawks are reportedly in contact with representatives for veteran guard Ray Allen. ... The game marked the first time that two teams with single-digit losses have faced off this late in the season since Feb. 8, 2009 (Lakers-Cavaliers), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... Hawks G Thabo Sefolosha (right calf strain) was inactive. ... Referees were Zach Zarba, David Guthrie and Haywoode Workman. ... Boxing champion Evander Holyfield was in attendance.