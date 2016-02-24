Preview: Warriors at Heat

The Miami Heat are finding ways to win while fighting through injuries but are about to go up against a freight train. The Heat will try to hang around without Chris Bosh again when they host the NBA-best Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Miami trailed by 14 points early against Indiana on Monday before rallying for an overtime win and has taken three straight while handing more of the offensive burden to forward Luol Deng. “We’re holding it together, and you just keep moving forward,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after watching Dwyane Wade return from a two-game absence while Deng played through a dislocated finger on Monday. “You just keep on plugging away. You build up some resiliency from that. It’s just been an interesting week.” The Warriors just keep plugging away as well and became the quickest team in history to reach 50 wins with a 102-92 victory in Atlanta on Monday. “We’re on the right track,” Golden State guard Stephen Curry told reporters. “We’re not complacent. We’re trying to get better, finding different ways to win games and staying in the moment. We’ve got great chemistry, and we’re relying on that each and every night.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (50-5): Golden State gave away all of a 23-point lead on Monday before rallying back behind Curry in the fourth quarter to stay ahead of the pace set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, who won a record 72 games in the regular season. “I liked the response,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after beating Atlanta. “We gave up the lead, and they were on fire in their home building. Everything was going against us, but we maintained our poise and pulled away down the stretch. It was a really good win.” Golden State has three games remaining on its seven-game road trip that concludes in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

ABOUT THE HEAT (32-24): Bosh is dealing with an undisclosed medical condition that has kept him off the floor for the last two weeks and Wade continues to be plagued by a sore knee, but Miami continues to roll along. “We never quit,” Heat guard Goran Dragic told ESPN.com. “We never use excuses when somebody’s out. We’re always going to perform and try to win these games. We know now that everybody can step in and play. You’re not thinking too much. You just go out there and do it. I think we’re getting there.” The winning streak has vaulted Miami back into third place in the East.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors signed veteran C Anderson Varejao off waivers and he has yet to make his team debut.

2. Miami G Beno Udrih (foot) left Monday’s game and is day-to-day.

3. Golden State has taken three straight in the series, including a 111-103 home win on Jan. 11.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Heat 96