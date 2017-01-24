Waiters, Heat stun Warriors

MIAMI -- Klay Thompson, with long arms on his 6-foot-7 frame, lunged at Dion Waiters, trying to close out the Miami Heat shooter.

But the suddenly hot Heat can't be stopped right now.

That, as much as anything, explains why Waiters' shot from the top of the key was a clean swish with six-tenths of a second left in the game, helping to sink the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors had one more chance, but Stephen Curry's desperation 3-point try was an air ball as Miami defeated Golden State 105-102 on Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Heat (15-30) have a season-best four-game win streak to complete a 4-0 homestand.

"These are the moments you want to live for, especially against a great team like that," Waiters said. "I'm in a zone right now."

He's right about that -- Waiters matched his career high with 33 points for the second straight game. It's the first time in his five-year NBA career in which he has had consecutive 30-point games.

He tormented the Warriors by making 13-of-20 from the floor, including 6-of-8 on 3-pointers. He also added five rebounds, four assists and one free throw on his only attempt.

On the game-winner, Waiters said he knew it was good as soon as he released.

"(Thompson) let me get to my left hand," Waiters said. "I thought he was going to force me right, but he let me get back.

"I'm not afraid of those types of moments. This feels good."

After the shot went in, Waiters didn't even smile. He did strike a pose, however, crossing his arms as the crowd -- and his teammates -- went nuts.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he was glad that the ever-dangerous Warriors -- who have the best record in the NBA at 38-7 -- had less than one second left after Waiters' shot.

The coach was also proud of Waiters.

"He's not scared," Spoelstra said. "He wants those moments as much as anybody. He's been pestering me on those kind of deals, wanting those opportunities in the fourth quarter. He and I go at it all the time."

Before Waiters' heroics, Golden State's Kevin Durant tied the score with 11.7 seconds left on a baseline dunk. But it wasn't enough as Golden State had its seven-game win streak snapped.

Durant had 27 points, Thompson had 22 points, and Stephen Curry added 21 points.

It was only Golden State's fifth loss in regulation this season. The Warriors shot just 46.6 percent from the floor, including 26.7 percent on 3-pointers.

The highest-scoring team in the league with a 118-point average, Golden State was held to its lowest total since Dec. 10. The Warriors had just 16 fast-break points -- seven below their average.

"We did not lose this game in the last three or four minutes -- we were soft tonight," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We did not execute defensively."

Goran Dragic added 19 points for Miami. Heat center Hassan Whiteside had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Golden State took its first lead on the final play of the first quarter, an acrobatic shot high off the glass by Curry, who took contact just to left of the lane but still converted. That capped a 13-2 Warriors run that gave them a 30-28 lead.

The Warriors had a modest 48-46 lead at halftime, but Miami closed the third on a 12-2 run and took a 77-73 lead into the fourth.

Miami led by five points with 55 seconds left before the Warriors rallied to tie on Durant's dunk.

Then Waiters -- with the Heat out of timeouts -- came down and calmly hit his huge shot for Miami's best moment of the season.

"We had nothing to lose," Whiteside said of Miami's attitude against Golden State. "We played physical and fearless."

Kerr said he was impressed with Miami.

"I know their record isn't great -- they've had a lot of injuries," Kerr said. "But they were the smarter and tougher team tonight."

NOTES: The Warriors rested F Andre Iguodala after resting G Shaun Livingston in Golden State's previous game. ... On a team with three superstars, F Draymond Green leads the Warriors in rebounds (8.7), assists (7.7) and blocks (2.0). .... Warriors F David West (fractured left thumb) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry was relatively well-rested after not being used in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. ... Heat G Tyler Johnson (strained left shoulder) missed his second straight game. He's averaging a career-best 14.2 points. ... Heat SG Dion Waiters said he's learned from Heat PG Goran Dragic on how to finish at the rim. "I got some tips from him this past weekend, just being physical when you get there, lowering your shoulder," Waiters said. ... Miami starts a two-game trip Wednesday at the Brooklyn Nets. ... Golden State plays at the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.