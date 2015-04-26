Warriors advance past Pelicans with sweep

NEW ORLEANS -- The Golden State Warriors have been so overwhelming in winning an NBA-best 67 regular-season games and in sweeping the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans that at times they looked like a runaway 18-wheeler.

But after advancing to the second round of the playoffs with a 109-98 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center, the Warriors said their four closer-than-expected victories against the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference will serve them well as they seek an NBA championship.

“I told our guys before the series started that I thought this was a great matchup for us -- not that it was an easy matchup but because this team was going to test us and make us better,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We had to deal with one of the best players in the game (Pelicans forward Anthony Davis). It was a great test. We had our troubles, but we passed the test and we move on.”

The Warriors moved on because their legitimate MVP candidate -- guard Steph Curry -- was virtually unguardable.

Two days after hitting a miracle 3-pointer in the left corner to cap a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback in Game 3, Curry poured in 39 points, nailing 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range, to give the Warriors just enough offense to overcome a 36-point, 11-rebound, three-block night by Davis.

“Playing against Steph -- man, that’s not fair,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “Our guys played their butts off, but I’ve never seen anything like him. I watched a lot of basketball when I was a kid. Isaiah Thomas was like that. Steph is on a different level. Some of those shots he made -- the moment doesn’t bother him. He is in the elite of the elite.”

Curry, guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green combined for 86 of the Warriors’ 109 points. Curry scored 27 points in the first three quarters as the Warriors built an 88-67 lead and then added 12 in the fourth when the Pelicans made a run to cut the deficit to seven points.

Thompson scored 25 points and Green added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who advanced to play the winner of the Memphis-Portland series in the second round.

“Steph was just Steph,” Kerr said, reflecting on Curry’s 33.8 scoring average in the four playoff victories and 20-of-48 shooting from long range. “He was amazing. We kept our composure for the most part, and that’s a good sign.”

The Pelicans made one final push, scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 88-76 with 10:04 left. When guard Eric Gordon, who finished with 29 points, nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing with 6:01 left, the Pelicans were within 95-85.

But after a timeout, Curry made a 15-footer over Davis, Thompson hit a mid-range jumper and Golden State was up 99-85. New Orleans pulled within 101-94 on a driving layup by Davis but no closer.

Kerr was effusive in his praise of Davis and made a special point to congratulate him at midcourt after the game.

”I‘m very pleased I don’t have to see Anthony Davis until November at the earliest,“ Kerr said, smiling. ”He was brilliant. He’s an amazing player. He causes problems all over the floor. Defensively, he was fantastic, jumping out on Steph. Not many big guys can do that and bother him on pick and rolls.

“He’s so quick laterally that he can still get back to the rim and challenge the shot and get out to the perimeter and challenge the jump shot. And, offensively, it’s all clicking. The guy will be the MVP in the next few years, I predict.”

In the same way, Davis couldn’t stop lauding Curry, who made virtually every tough shot during the four-game series whenever the Pelicans seemed to be making a move.

”I mean, he’s a great shooter,“ Davis said. ”The same thing with Klay. You can play great defense, and all of a sudden you think they’re throwing up a (wild) shot, but it’s good looks for them and it goes in. Hats off to them. They made incredible shots.

“I knew (Curry) was crafty, but he’s a great shooter and there’s nothing you can do. You can try to pressure him and run him off the line, but then makes an incredible shot in the lane. You have to pick your poison. That’s why he’s in the vote for MVP.”

Curry, Thompson and Green combined to shoot 30 of 53 from the floor and made 13 of 21 (61.9 percent) from long range. Green also had 10 rebounds, and the Warriors outrebounded the Pelicans for the fourth consecutive game.

“When Draymond shoots the ball like that, we generally win,” Kerr said.

NOTES: Golden State coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors will have plenty of rest before the second round begins, and that will work to their advantage. “We need to figure this out,” Kerr said. “I went through this as a player quite a bit where you have long, extended breaks. You’ve got to keep your conditioning, but you also want to get your rest.” ... The Warriors outrebounded the Pelicans in their four victories (186-169), including a 56-44 edge on the offensive glass. They had 10 offensive boards in the 39-19 fourth quarter of Game 3 that wiped out the Pelicans’ 20-point lead. ... New Orleans coach Monty Williams said he was proud of his team. “I told them to hold on to this hurt,” he said. “As Coach (Pat) Riley talked about, you have to at times go through that penetrating hurt to get to where you need to go.”