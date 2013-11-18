Preview: Warriors at Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have the record holder for the most 3-pointers in a single season on their roster, and he hasn’t even been one of the two most impressive long-range shooters early in the campaign. Stephen Curry will attempt to catch up to Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala when the Warriors visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Curry went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the opener of the home-and-home set but Golden State easily dispatched Utah 102-88 on Saturday.
Thompson (51.5 percent) and Iguodala (51.3) are both knocking down better than half of their 3-point attempts while Curry “struggles” to 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Utah can’t match that trio for long-range efficiency and is last in the NBA in scoring at an average of 88.7 points. The Jazz fell into a hole immediately with a 13-point first quarter on Saturday and never recovered, trailing wire-to-wire as the Warriors shot 51.3 percent and rattled in nine 3-pointers.
TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), ROOT (Utah)
ABOUT THE WARRIORS (7-3): Curry still lets it fly when he’s hot but is becoming a better distributor with Iguodala around to shoulder some of the load. The star guard went 7-for-20 from the field Saturday but may have played his best game of the season as a point guard with 11 assists and no turnovers. “He’s a top-notch basketball player, a superstar player,” coach Mark Jackson said of Curry. “I was never going to go crazy with the turnovers. He’s a guy that some nights he will turn the basketball over. ... He understands what he has to do in order for us to be successful and he’s done a much better job of taking care of the basketball.” Curry was the only starter to shoot under 50 percent against the Jazz.
ABOUT THE JAZZ (1-10): Utah owns the worst record in the NBA but looked much better in its last two home games, picking up a 111-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and holding a fourth-quarter lead on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday before suffering a 91-82 setback. Derrick Favors is one of the bright spots for the team so far and is averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the last four games. Favors went 8-of-12 from the field and finished with 17 points against Golden State on Saturday.
1. The Warriors averaged just 82 points in dropping their last two road games.
2. Utah F Marvin Williams posted a season-high 14 points in Saturday’s meeting.
3. Golden State C Jermaine O’Neal suffered a sprained knee Saturday and is unlikely to play on Monday.
PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Jazz 92