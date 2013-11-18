Preview: Warriors at Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have the record holder for the most 3-pointers in a single season on their roster, and he hasn’t even been one of the two most impressive long-range shooters early in the campaign. Stephen Curry will attempt to catch up to Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala when the Warriors visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Curry went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the opener of the home-and-home set but Golden State easily dispatched Utah 102-88 on Saturday.

Thompson (51.5 percent) and Iguodala (51.3) are both knocking down better than half of their 3-point attempts while Curry “struggles” to 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Utah can’t match that trio for long-range efficiency and is last in the NBA in scoring at an average of 88.7 points. The Jazz fell into a hole immediately with a 13-point first quarter on Saturday and never recovered, trailing wire-to-wire as the Warriors shot 51.3 percent and rattled in nine 3-pointers.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (7-3): Curry still lets it fly when he’s hot but is becoming a better distributor with Iguodala around to shoulder some of the load. The star guard went 7-for-20 from the field Saturday but may have played his best game of the season as a point guard with 11 assists and no turnovers. “He’s a top-notch basketball player, a superstar player,” coach Mark Jackson said of Curry. “I was never going to go crazy with the turnovers. He’s a guy that some nights he will turn the basketball over. ... He understands what he has to do in order for us to be successful and he’s done a much better job of taking care of the basketball.” Curry was the only starter to shoot under 50 percent against the Jazz.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (1-10): Utah owns the worst record in the NBA but looked much better in its last two home games, picking up a 111-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and holding a fourth-quarter lead on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday before suffering a 91-82 setback. Derrick Favors is one of the bright spots for the team so far and is averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the last four games. Favors went 8-of-12 from the field and finished with 17 points against Golden State on Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors averaged just 82 points in dropping their last two road games.

2. Utah F Marvin Williams posted a season-high 14 points in Saturday’s meeting.

3. Golden State C Jermaine O’Neal suffered a sprained knee Saturday and is unlikely to play on Monday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Jazz 92