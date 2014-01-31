Preview: Warriors at Jazz

The Utah Jazz are coming off back-to-back wins and may be catching the visiting Golden State Warriors at just the right time. The Jazz will attempt a season-high third straight victory on Friday against the Warriors, who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after a battle with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Utah was swept by Golden State in a home-and-home series in November but is moving its way up over the last month.

The Jazz have leaped over the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to get out of the basement in the Western Conference but are still searching for consistency from the likes of Derrick Favors, Trey Burke and Enes Kanter. Favors is still figuring things out on the offensive end from game to game but is making his presence felt on the glass and will contend with the Warriors duo of David Lee and Andrew Bogut on the inside. The two combined for 36 points and 28 rebounds on Thursday as Golden State dominated the interior.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), ROOT Sports (Utah)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (28-19): Golden State outscored the Clippers in the paint 66-22 and outrebounded them 53-34 in an easy 111-92 victory. The Warriors have allowed an average of 89.3 points in the last three games to take two of three after surrendering 112 points in the previous five contests - dropping four of those five. Coach Mark Jackson chided his team for playing down to the competition after an 88-85 home loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and the Warriors looked like a different group on Thursday with a focus on getting the ball inside to Lee, Bogut and Marreese Speights. That took some of the pressure off Stephen Curry, who scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go over 20 for the eighth straight game.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (16-29): Utah is 12-10 over its last 22 games after beginning the season 4-19. The Jazz had plenty of time off to fix an offense that struggled in back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 18 and 21 and responded by putting up an average of 105 points in wins over the Wizards and Kings at home. Kanter totaled eight points in the two losses to Minnesota but put up 40 in the last two games on 17-of-21 shooting. The reserve center totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds in the two November meetings with the Warriors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State has won in two of its last three trips to Utah, including the 98-87 triumph on Nov. 18.

2. Jazz G Trey Burke and F Richard Jefferson both missed practice on Thursday due to illness and are game-time decisions Friday.

3. Curry is 17-for-29 from 3-point range over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Jazz 103