Warriors avoid headache: Curry OK after win

SALT LAKE CITY -- Stephen Curry didn’t score in the first quarter Monday, and he spent the final nine minutes of the game in the EnergySolutions Arena locker room due to a raging headache.

However, what the sharpshooting guard did in between lifted the Golden State Warriors to yet another win.

Curry scored 22 points and dished out eight assists before leaving after hitting his head hard on the court in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 98-87 victory over the Utah Jazz.

“I’ve got a pretty nasty headache. I hit the ground pretty hard, but I’ll be all right,” Curry said. “Thankfully, the guys sealed the deal when I left.”

In a scary moment, Curry was sprawled on the court when Jazz forward Marvin Williams inadvertently fell onto him, smashing Curry’s head into the hardwood early in the fourth quarter.

Teammates and trainers surrounded Curry while he remained face first on the court for a couple of minutes before walking to the training room with a towel covering his head.

Curry didn’t return for the final 8:49 of the Warriors’ second win over Utah in three nights.

“(He) took a hard spill the way Marvin Williams landed on him,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said. “Fortunately, he got a little headache right now, but it could be a lot worse. Glad we were comfortably in the lead ... because anything could happen.”

Utah guard Gordon Hayward scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Williams added 16 points off the bench, but the Jazz (1-11) fell for the third consecutive game after picking up their only win last Wednesday.

“I thought they were the more aggressive team,” Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin said two nights after Utah fell 102-88 to the Warriors in Oakland, Calif. “I thought they played with a lot more energy than we did. They made shots.”

Golden State guard Klay Thompson and forward Harrison Barnes each scored 17 points. Power forward David Lee totaled 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Warriors (8-3) won their fourth consecutive game.

Curry didn’t score until early in the second quarter, but he then sparked the Warriors to a 59-36 halftime lead with 15 points before halftime.

Golden State’s lead blossomed to 28 points early in the second half. Utah used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to make things interesting for a while.

“I think we just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of how we were playing,” Corbin said, “and that’s how we have to play right from the beginning.”

Curry then all but put the game out of reach to begin the fourth quarter.

Curry hit a jumper, assisted on forward Draymond Green’s layup and then swished one of his four 3-pointers in a 7-0 Warrior run that put Golden State ahead 85-65.

Neither team shot well, with the Warriors hitting for only 40.5 percent and the Jazz again struggling to a 39.5 percent shooting night. Golden State hit 12 of 22 from long distance and outrebounded Utah 57-40.

Center Andrew Bogut, a former University of Utah star, had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.

Utah ended the game on a 16-2 run, forcing Jackson to reinsert his starters, except for Curry, into the game for the final 1:12.

“You can’t dig yourselves that big of a hole,” Hayward said. “It’s encouraging that we still put forth the effort in the second half, but a loss is a loss, so no solace for me.”

NOTES: Warriors F/C Jermaine O‘Neal did not travel to Utah after being injured in Saturday’s win over the Jazz. He is day-to-day with a bruised right knee and a strained right groin. “Great news that it wasn’t as serious as it looked,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said. “I‘m just thankful and look forward to having him back as soon as possible.” ... To take O‘Neal’s roster spot, Golden State signed Dewayne Dedmon from its D-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 7-foot center averaged 3.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in five preseason appearances with the NBA club. He played two scoreless minutes Monday. “He understands what we’re doing on both sides of the basketball, so it’s a luxury to have him,” Jackson said. ... Jazz PG Trey Burke was cleared to begin practicing with some contact, beginning Tuesday. The rookie from Michigan has been sidelined since breaking his right index finger in the third preseason game. ... Utah F Jeremy Evans will practice Tuesday for the first time since injuring his rotator cuff in the preseason. He could play Wednesday in New Orleans against the Pelicans. ... The Warriors return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.