Warriors use big third quarter to defeat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Before Tuesday’s game, Steve Kerr was asked what improvements he wants his team to make the rest of the season.

“Nothing. We’re done,” Kerr said. “We’re just going to call it a year.”

The Golden State coach was being facetious.

Judging from the third quarter, there might not be much the Warriors can improve on.

Guard Steph Curry scored 27 points and the Golden State Warriors used a huge third quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz 116-105 Tuesday at EnergySolutions Arena.

“Everybody is contributing. That’s the big part about it. You look at the stat sheet and 10 guys played -- all no more than 30 minutes,” Curry said. “Everybody is contributing and getting a chance to go out and show what they can do and help the team win. We have fun winning and learning lessons in the process. You got to enjoy the game. It’s a long season.”

Curry hit 10 of 16 shots and dished out a game-high 11 assists to help the Warriors (30-5) become the third NBA team to hit the 30-win mark. The other two teams with that many wins are Portland and Atlanta, who are both 30-8.

This game was tied 53-53 at halftime, but the Warriors quickly turned it into a rout in the third quarter. Golden State used a 44-point explosion in that period to take a 97-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I think we look tired. They raised their level,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said of the third quarter. “They hit some shots that were tough shots, that were contested. But against a team like that when they get it going, it’s not enough to just be near them.”

Curry led the Warriors’ outburst with 15 points and hit two of the team’s eight 3-pointers in the third.

“Yeah, I was trying to push the pace,” Curry said. “We were able to get stops and we pushed the pace and hoped to wear them down. You saw the easy shots we got just from pushing the tempo.”

Golden State finished hitting 13 of 25 from deep, including Curry’s 4-9 outing, compared to a 7-for-21 night for the Jazz.

Curry was flattered to hear scattered “M-V-P” chants from the Utah crowd.

“It’s a special feeling. You got to stay in the moment obviously, but you appreciate that kind of support coming into Utah and, on the other team’s home floor, getting those chants,” Curry said. “People staying after and cheering us as we walk through the tunnel into the locker room is a good feeling.”

Kerr agrees with those in the Jazz crowd who voiced their support of his star, whose father, Dell Curry, began his NBA career with Utah.

“Steph is just incredible. That’s why you hear people chant ‘MVP’ when he goes to the line, not just at home but on the road,” Kerry said. “People are recognizing that this guy is clearly one of the top few players in the NBA. Tonight, he just took over the game. In that third quarter, he was ridiculous.”

Center Derrick Favors led Utah (13-26) with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

All five Jazz starters scored in double figures, including power forward Enes Kanter, who returned to the first unit after missing four games with a sprained ankle and then playing off the bench Saturday.

“I thought the first half the ball moved pretty good,” Snyder said. “I thought the same thing in the third quarter. We just kind of got lethargic.”

Backup center Rudy Gobert was the only Jazz sub to hit in double figures with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Utah’s bench was thin with the absence of sixth man Trevor Booker (stomach flu) and rookie guard/forward Rodney Hood (foot).

Six Warriors finished with double figures in scoring, including 15 points from Draymond Green. The small forward was one of four Golden State players with multiple 3s, finishing 3 of 4 beyond the arc.

This was Golden State’s first road win since a 128-122 overtime victory at New Orleans on Dec. 14. The Warriors, who won all six games of a recent homestead, had lost three straight away from Oracle Arena.

The Jazz dropped to 6-12 at home. The team, which usually enjoys a huge home-court advantage, has the same winning percentage on the road (7-14).

The Warriors shot 61.5 percent in that explosive third quarter and dished out 10 of their 32 assists.

NOTES: In his pregame interview, Golden State coach Steve Kerr shared a memory of when his Chicago Bulls played in Utah during the 1998 NBA Finals. “I remember leaving on the team bus one game, and a throng of Jazz fans pushing our bus on both sides,” Kerr said. “It reminded me of that (Kevin Garnett) Beats commercial, where people look like they’re ready to take them apart.”... Warriors C Marreese Speights was asked about the incident in which he had a gun pulled on him outside a San Francisco nightclub on Jan. 5. “As long as I‘m living right now, that’s all that matters,” Speights told the San Francisco Chronicle. ... Jazz SG Joe Ingles, one of the team’s more talkative players, was asked if he does much trash-talking. The 27-year-old rookie said he doesn‘t, adding, “When I score 50, I’ll say something, which will be never.”