Hayward leads Jazz past Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY -- Even though he’s having his best season, Gordon Hayward was a long shot to make the All-Star team this year.

On Friday, the small forward showed that he at least belongs in that conversation.

Hayward had a huge game and the Utah Jazz snapped a six-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a 110-100 win on Friday night at EnergySolutions Arena.

“It was an all-around effort by everybody. Great game,” Hayward said. “I thought we really moved the ball for the most part. ... We have been struggling with (turnovers), so it was a great win.”

Some believed Hayward, averaging 19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, deserved All-Star consideration. He sure looked like it against the Warriors, racking up 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead Utah.

Hayward, the first player in the NBA to reach those numbers in a game this season, helped Utah (17-30) win for the first time in three games.

“I think he has always risen to a challenge and a matchup (with Klay Thompson), and I think he played really well and really hard defensively,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Obviously, his biggest thing was his rebounding.”

Golden State All-Star guard Steph Curry scored a game-high 32 points and had seven rebounds and six assists, but the Warriors (36-8) experienced a rare off night while losing for the second time in a row.

“We didn’t have enough life to win a game on the road against a hungry, young team that’s playing a lot better,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “And they took it to us.”

Golden State never led, falling behind by 10 early (20-10) and by as many as 18 points. The Warriors fought back within six points late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get a crucial rebound in the final 30 seconds and left with the loss.

“No energy, no bounce coming out of the gate,” Warriors center Andrew Bogut said after scoring just four points with four rebounds. “Can’t afford to do that against any team in the league, so we deserved to lose.”

Jazz power forwards Trevor Booker and Derrick Favors scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, and Utah reserve center Rudy Gobert added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors entered the game having missed nine straight 3-pointers since halftime of their overtime loss to Chicago on Tuesday. They missed their first six from deep until Curry hit back-to-back long-range shots late in the first half.

Utah had the hotter hand, hitting 9 of 25 from 3-point land, including three treys from backup point guard Trey Burke and two from Booker. Burke finished with 15 points.

There was a scary moment in the third quarter when rookie point guard Dante Exum was hit hard in the throat by Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Exum immediately grasped his throat and then threw up in the arena tunnel en route to the Jazz locker room. He was evaluated by the team’s medical staff and was cleared to re-enter the game later in the half.

Burke missed two free throws with 22 seconds remaining and the Jazz up by six, but forward Joe Ingles got an offensive rebound and hit two foul shots to give Utah a 108-100 lead.

All-Star selection Klay Thompson only had 12 points.

“We can play well. We can play bad,” Gobert said. “We just have to make sure to stay at a high level.”

NOTES: PF Enes Kanter caused a bit of a stir Friday with some shootaround comments about the Warriors. Kanter, when asked about Klay Thompson’s record 37-point quarter: “But who cares?” He added that the Jazz have the talent to guard him. Then Kanter had this to say about Warriors C Andrew Bogut: “Big guy, knows a little Turkish. ... Nothing special.” Jazz coach Quin Snyder called the remarks “ill advised.” Added Snyder: “What Klay did the other night was remarkable, and Bogut might be the best center in the league. Let’s set the record straight.” ... Three Australian players were on the court to start the game: Golden State’s Bogut along with Utah rookies Dante Exum and Joe Ingles. Bogut played collegiately across town at the University of Utah. .... Stephen Curry’s dad, Dell Curry, began his career with the Jazz in 1986.