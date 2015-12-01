Curry rescues Warriors in tight win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- So far, every game resulted in a win for the Golden State Warriors.

The latest was one of the toughest.

Stephen Curry scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter Monday as the Warriors continued the best start in NBA history with a 106-103 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The star point guard came up with multiple clutch 3-pointers and free throws late in the fourth quarter to fend off a feisty and young Jazz squad.

“This ranks up there. There have been some battles. We have had some lopsided victories, too,” said Curry, whose team also beat the Brooklyn Nets in overtime and rallied from a 23-point deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers. “What gets lost in the record are the tough games that we have had to claw our way out of. Like tonight. Hard-fought win to start the road trip.”

The Warriors improved to 19-0 and increased their road record to 9-0, one shy of a franchise record for consecutive wins away from home.

“Yeah, it was fun. We knew this was going to be one of the tougher challenges for us,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “(Utah) is very well-coached and they execute. They’ve got those bigs (Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert) that are a lot to deal with. Their crowd, once their crowd got into it, they had their confidence going.”

Gordon Hayward scored 24 points to lead Utah (8-8). The small forward missed a desperation half-court heave at the buzzer after Curry hit two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to put the Warriors up by three.

The Jazz didn’t have any timeouts remaining, so they couldn’t advance the ball and set up a good look. On the previous play, Utah guard Rodney Hood missed a long 3-point attempt with 5.9 seconds remaining, a shot that could have given the Jazz a lead.

“The timing wasn’t exactly there,” said Hayward, adding that a double screen developed about a half-second too late. “But we got a good look and almost got the offensive rebound, too -- a tip here, a tip there. We had a chance.”

Utah enjoyed success with its big game against the Warriors’ smaller lineups. Favors scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Gobert had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Alec Burks contributed 19 points.

Forward Draymond Green and guard Klay Thompson each scored 20 points for the defending champions.

Favors gave the Jazz their first lead since the first quarter with a pair of free throws, putting Utah ahead 88-87 early in the fourth period.

Guard Shaun Livingston helped the Warriors regain the edge at 95-92 with five straight points, but the home team didn’t go away.

Favors again put Utah up by one after converting a three-point play.

The lead didn’t last long.

Curry hit a long jumper over Favors, and then Green pushed the Warriors ahead 101-99 with a put-back bucket after a missed Curry layup.

Favors tied it again with two free throws.

Again, Utah’s lead was short-lived.

Curry quickly put the Warriors up 104-101 with a 3-pointer.

Hood trimmed it to 104-103 and then missed the go-ahead attempt, and Curry’s free throws sealed the victory.

“I felt like our guys executed everything that we tried to do,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “If we’re trying to do that, I think by and large we’ll be successful the majority of the time, and then shots either fall or they don‘t.”

If you didn’t know better, it would have been easy to confuse Ian Clark for Curry in the first half. The Warriors reserve guard, who played with Utah the past two years, had a team-high 12 points on four 3-pointers as the visitors took a 53-48 lead into halftime.

Curry only had seven points on 3-of-8 shooting before the break.

This game kicked off a seven-game road trip for the Warriors, with particularly tough matchups ahead in Charlotte, Toronto and Indiana.

Conversely, the Jazz remain in Utah for their longest homestand of the season, a four-game stay. Strangely, this game marked the first time this year that the Jazz played two straight games at home.

Thompson gave the Warriors their first double-digit lead at the 9:32 mark of the third quarter, hitting a floater over the outstretched arm of Gobert, who stands 7-foot-1.

NOTES: The Jazz assigned C Tibor Pleiss, a 7-foot-3 German, to their D-League affiliate, the Idaho Stampede. Coach Quin Snyder on what they want from the rookie: “Really just to play. That’s easy, he just has to get on the bus.” ... Warriors G/F Brandon Rush started in place of injured Harrison Barnes (ankle) for the second straight game, and he scored three points. “We need him to shoot the ball better,” coach Luke Walton said, jokingly, when asked about Rush’s performance. “No, he was great. He deserves a lot of credit, because that’s not easy when you don’t play consistently and you get thrown in there to be professional enough to stay ready.” ... Jazz SF Joe Ingles was jokingly asked if he’s considered the Steph Curry of Australia. His reply: “He’s the Joe Ingles of America.”