Preview: Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors attempt to bounce back from an emotional last-second loss when they visit the sinking Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Golden State lost for the fifth time in six games Friday when Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook made a miraculous 3-point basket with 0.1 seconds left to hand the Warriors a 113-112 overtime loss. Sacramento has lost three straight games after opening a four-game homestand with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Kings are already six games below .500 and facing the prospects of an eighth consecutive losing campaign. The loss to the Clippers began a stretch in which Sacramento plays six of seven at home. Golden State recorded a 98-87 home victory over the Kings on Nov. 2 when Klay Thompson scored 27 points and the Warriors held Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins to eight points and seven rebounds.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), KXTV (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (9-8): Golden State fancies itself as a team that can make a run in the postseason and it has played two intense games with the Thunder – both decided on buzzer-beating shots. The Warriors won the first one on Andre Iguodala’s game-winner and the postgame reaction after the loss in Oklahoma City is another signal that the Warriors are no longer just happy to play competitive games with elite teams. “We’re way past moral victories for this organization,” guard Stephen Curry said, “so this was hopefully a learning lesson for us to help us find a way to finish the game.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (4-10): Forward Derrick Williams had 12 points and six rebounds against the Clippers in his team debut after being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves for forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute. Williams, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft, impressed coach Michael Malone with his production and energy. “We went out and got him for a reason,” Malone said after the contest. “I thought he did a very good job and he’ll get better as we get more practices and more games as a Sacramento King. He did everything we were hoping for because I know he’s only going to get better as he plays.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The early November victory gave the Warriors a 186-185 all-time edge in the series with the Kings.

2. Cousins scored 25 points in the loss to the Clippers and is averaging 22.2 over the past five games.

3. Golden State F Harrison Barnes matched his career high with 26 points Friday.

PREDICTION: Warriors 107, Kings 101