Preview: Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors went into the All-Star break off one of the more brutal losses of their campaign and are hoping to put an inconsistent last month behind them. The Warriors will begin that process when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Kings are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference and will spend the rest of the regular season in spoiler mode while figuring out the future.

Golden State lost on a last-second 3-pointer by LeBron James after storming back from 21 points down and taking the lead against the defending champion Miami Heat last Wednesday. All-Star guard Stephen Curry gave the Warriors the late lead in that game with a three-point play and posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists while playing among the league’s best in New Orleans at Sunday’s All-Star Game. Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins felt he deserved one of those All-Star spots and was playing like it before the break with six straight double-doubles.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (31-22): Golden State enters the stretch run fighting for the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference but with the ninth-place Memphis Grizzlies closing fast. The Warriors looked like title contenders while bridging December and January with a 10-game winning streak but went 7-7 in the 14 games prior to the All-Star break while dropping some tight games to winning teams like Miami. “We feel like we can be better,” Curry told reporters after the 111-110 loss to the Heat. “Obviously, last year we were pretty happy with where we were. This year we feel like we let some games slip but still have a grip on where we’re trying to go.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-35): Sacramento went into the break with a little momentum after a rare solid performance from guard Jimmer Fredette (career high 24 points) in a 106-101 overtime win at New York last Wednesday. Cousins left that game in the fourth quarter with a strained hip flexor after 19 points and 14 rebounds and is day-to-day. Cousins, Rudy Gay and Isaiah Thomas make up the new core that the Kings are attempting to build around and the team is trying to find some consistency at the shooting guard spot between Fredette, Marcus Thornton and rookie Ben McLemore.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors won in Sacramento on Dec. 2 and have taken each of the first two meetings this season.

2. Thornton is shooting 32.6 percent in six games this month.

3. Golden State C Andrew Bogut (shoulder) missed the last four games and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Warriors 105, Kings 98