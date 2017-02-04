The Golden State Warriors have few issues with seeing Sacramento on the schedule as it typically means it is time to add to the win column. Golden State seeks it 14th consecutive victory over the Kings on Saturday when it hopes to have All-Star power forward Draymond Green back in the lineup.

Green (shoulder) is listed as probable against the Kings after missing Thursday's 133-120 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors are thriving on offense by averaging 125.8 points during a five-game winning streak to raise their NBA-leading average to 118.4 per game. Sacramento, which has lost three straight games, might need a mammoth performance by All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to have a chance at notching the upset. Cousins recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his sixth career triple-double Friday as the Kings lost 105-103 to the visiting Phoenix Suns.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (43-7): All-Star point guard Stephen Curry scored 30 points in a 117-106 victory in Sacramento on Jan. 8 as one of five times in the past 14 games in which he tallied 30 or more points. Curry has been especially hot over his past four outings by averaging 34.8 points and making 29-of-52 3-point attempts. All-Star small forward Kevin Durant scored 26 points while matching his season best of 10 assists against the Clippers and is averaging nine assists over the past two games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-31): Rumors kicked up just before Sacramento arrived in Phoenix that the Suns recently made an aggressive push to trade for Cousins but the Kings declined the offer. Sacramento previously indicated it wishes to sign Cousins to an extension in July and reports claim the two sides have discussed the framework of a $207 million deal. Cousins has recorded 14 double-doubles — one of the points/assists variety — in the past 15 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings have lost seven straight home games against the Warriors since posting a 131-127 victory on Dec. 19, 2012.

2. Sacramento G Ty Lawson (hand) didn't look affected by Tuesday's injury as he tallied 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Phoenix.

3. Golden State waived C Anderson Varejao and signed PG Briante Weber to a 10-day contract out of the D-League.

PREDICTION: Warriors 118, Kings 116